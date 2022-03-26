8 beer gardens that are perfect for a sunny day in Ipswich

The weather is improving and it's a great time to enjoy some socialising in a beer garden - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

When the sun is shining down there is nothing many Brits would rather do than head to a beer garden.

Here are eight good ones in Ipswich that are perfect for a sunny day.

1. The Steamboat Tavern

Located by the south side of the River Orwell, the Steamboat boasts tables on the quayside as well as in a sheltered area behind the pub.

Expect to be able to watch the workings of the busy marina if you sit out front as yachts are returned to the water for spring.

Typical food offerings include nachos, baked camembert, sandwiches and tried and true pub grub mains.

2. Isaacs on the Quay

A popular bar with an historic past, Isaacs on the Quay has a fantastic courtyard beer garden located within the confines of the former waterfront merchants.

The balcony on the front deck offers fantastic views over Neptune Marina.

3. The Cricketers

The Cricketers on Crown Street in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

With a large beer garden and a central location, Ipswich's only Wetherspoons offers cheaply priced refreshments quickly and conveniently.

The staff also have a reputation for being nice and friendly.

4. The Greyhound

A highly-regarded pub located close to Christchurch Park, the Greyhound has a reputation for good food and a cosy atmosphere, which even extends outside as a pergola covers the seating area.

Some examples of dishes they offer are burgers, steak pies, as well as a legendary chilli. In addition to this, they have a constantly changing specials board.

5. The Dove Street Inn

The Dove has a reputation for brilliant beer and a friendly welcome - Credit: Andrew Partridge

With a covered seating area, the Dove Street Inn in St Helen's Street is a great option in the unreliable English climate.

Offering a great range of a dozen real ales, the Dove is associated with CAMRA, and has a menu including the exciting fusion dish that is the Balti Shepherds pie.

6. The Fat Cat

A bring your own food pub, the Fat Cat is located on Spring Road.

With a range of more than 20 beers, several ciders, as well as a selection of gins, whiskies, rums, wines, this pub has something for every drinker.

7. The Butt & Oyster

So, this one is slightly cheating, located just down the river from Ipswich at Pin Mill.

The Butt & Oyster has fantastic views over the Orwell and is an iconic Suffolk setting.

Food is served all day every day and includes pub classics as well as some more exotic dishes.

8. The Woolpack

The Woolpack has been a popular pub close to Ipswich town centre for years. It has seating in the front of the main building, near the entrance to Christchurch Park, as well as at the back.

A great range of pizzas is among the fantastic food offering.