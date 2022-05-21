Ipswich's best fish and chip shops, according to Tripadvisor

CodFellas is one of Ipswich's favourite fish and chip shops - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fish and chips are still one of the nation's favourite takeaways.

Here are seven of the best fish and chip shops in Ipswich, as chosen by customers on Tripadvisor.

7. Ipswich Codfather

The Codfather on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Where: 386 Woodbridge Road, Ipswich IP4 4EU England

Aiming to offer the best in both quantity and quality, Ipswich Codfather has been a hit, with reviewers praising the "great food and great service" offered.

Run by husband and wife team Rita and Jay, the Codfather has been serving since 2016.

6. Starfish

Starfish, on Wherstead Road - Credit: Google Maps

Where: 27 Wherstead Road, Ipswich, Ip2 8JJ

An authentic chip shop that customers say really "hits the spot".

Reviews say portions are "generous", chips are "done quickly", and the owner is "really friendly".

5. Fry-Days Norwich Road

Where: 285 Norwich Rd, Ipswich IP1 4BP

The first award-winning chippie on the list, Fry-Days on Norwich Road is known for good portions and tasty food.

Guests particularly recommend the southern fried chicken, with one saying it was the best they had ever tried.

4. Nacton Road Fish Bar

Nacton Road Fish Bar - Credit: Google Maps

Where: 342 Nacton Road, Ipswich, IP3 9NA

Coming up to 20 years in business, Nacton Fish Bar has been a popular spot over the last two decades, winning the 'Best Chippy Chips' in Suffolk award for two years running now.

On Mondays, they offer gluten-free fish and chips, so even more people can get involved.

3. Ipswich Fish and Chip Restaurant

Ipswich Fish and Chips is located in the Old Cattle Market, opposite Revolutions - Credit: Google Maps

Where: 6 Coachmans Court, Old Cattle Market, Ipswich IP4 1DX

Offering a nice seating area to dine in as well as the traditional takeaway option, while some argue that this is "Ipswich's finest" chippie, almost everyone agrees that the staff are polite and the food is "fantastic".

One reviewer described the battered cod as "heavenly" while another thought the chicken wings were the best in the world.

2. Miller's Fish and Chips

Sue Miller-Tezel and Cengiz Tezel at Millers Fish and Chips, London Road, Ipswich. - Credit: Andrew Partridge

Where: 137 London Rd, Ipswich, IP1 2HH

Millers on London Road sells not only fish and chip shops - it also sells kebabs.

Widely popular with the locals, many consider Miller's to be the town's best chippie.

1. Ipswich Codfellas

Ozzie Bozdag, owner of CodFellas in Chantry - Credit: Danielle Booden

Where: 31 Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, IP2 0SQ, England

In the five years since it has opened Codfellas has become a Chantry institution, with Boss Ozzie Bozdag scooping many awards.

Prizes won by Codfellas include four Good Food Awards, three wins from the National Federation of Fish Friers, and a prestige food award.

Given the shop has only ever received one Tripadvisor review below five stars, it is definitely one to check out.