Six of the best places to get a fry up in Ipswich

What's better than a full English? A full English without the washing up.

And there are plenty of places in Ipswich that offer a good cooked breakfast.

Users of TripAdvisor have been sharing their thoughts and rating the best places to get a full English in the town.

Here are the top six:

The Grazing Sheep

Topping the charts is the highly-recommended Grazing Sheep located on the Ipswich waterfront.

The owners love great food, and with more than 30 years of experience they use premium local ingredients to cook their breakfasts.

The Full Monty consists of an English muffin, sausage patty, beef tomato, Portobello mushroom, black pudding, streaky bacon and free range poached eggs.

On Tripadvisor, one person said it had the "best breakfast on the waterfront", while another called it the "perfect breakfast".

Where: Ipswich Waterfront

Price: £9.85

The Waterfront Diner

The Waterfront Diner, which is well-known for its delicious breakfasts and beautiful waterfront views, is a popular choice for a full English.

Having been located at the Suffolk Water Park for more than 10 years, it is open seven days a week and is very popular with the locals.

One happy customer said: "The breakfast remains super - with good ingredients and offers excellent value for money."

And with an impressive 4.5 star rating and more than 200 reviews it seems like plenty others agree.

Where: Loraine Way, Bramford, Ipswich

Price: £8.95 for a large and £6.95 for a small

Applaud Coffee

Applaud Coffee, based in St Peter's Street since 2013 when it was established by Suffolk sisters Hannah and Beth, was ranked second on the list for its fry up.

Although the 'big breakfast' is only served on a Saturday it comes highly recommended by customers.

With a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor one customer said: "I had a full cooked breakfast it comes with Mexican beans - it was D-Lish-Ous."

Where: St Peter's Street, Ipswich

Price: £10.50

Blends Coffee House

Tucked away near the Buttermarket Centre, the café may not be known to many, but it is a favourite to those who have visited.

The café has been praised for its early breakfast offer, which is "freshly cooked and extremely good value for money".

Blends also offers a range of vegetarian options.

One customer said: "Food is delicious and the staff are all so lovely."

Where: 43A Butter Market, Ipswich IP1 1BJ

Price: £6.95

Chiquito

Despite serving Mexican cuisine, many customers have raved about Chiquito's full English breakfast.

Named the Breakfast Feast the meal comes with three fried eggs, three rashers of bacon, black pudding, flat mushrooms, hash brown, potatoes, tomato and baked beans.

One happy customer descried the breakfast as "beautiful".

Where: Nacton Road, Ipswich IP3 9GG

Price: £9.99

The Swan

The pub located on the outskirts of the town is a popular place for a fry up.

One customer said: "Enjoyed a lovely full English with my son. Greeted warmly and shown to our table. Food and service fantastic. Will be back again soon for sure."

Where: Westerfield Road, Ipswich IP6 9RJ

Price: £10.95