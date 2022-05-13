Ipswich's Bistro on the Quay named among the best in the UK

Julien Jordain, owner of Bistro on the Quay, which has been shortlisted for a national award - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich bistro has been named among the best in the UK in a national competition.

The Bistro on the Quay has been included on the shortlist for the Cafe/Bistro of the Year category at the Food Awards England.

Showcasing the best in the food industry, the Food Awards England will welcome top food businesses to an awards ceremony in Manchester later this month.

The Bistro on the Quay is located on the Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Anthony and Cathy Brooks

Bistro on the Quay owner, Julien Jordain said: "I think the reason behind our success is a team of dedicated food and hospitality lovers.

"We do what we love and try to give the best of our years of experience to our amazing customers.

"Our head chef Joe Khaled and front of house manager Barbara Jeoffray are dedicated, hard-working and professional.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our loyal customers for supporting us during these last challenging times."

A spokesperson for The Food Awards England said: “England offers a wide range of places that serve world cuisines.

"The finalists were voted for by the public for providing authentic recipes and unique dishes to their diners, creating memorable experiences for both residents and visitors.

“Undoubtedly, there are some amazing specialists around the country, who know how to offer great service, delicious food and meet the expectations of their diners. These are the professionals that we aim to reward at The Food Awards England 2022.

"We would like to wish all the finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to welcome all our guests and celebrate the winners with them.”

Julien owner of Bistro on the Quay has just opened a new wine shop and bar for customers to drink in Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Taken over by Julian and Karine Jordain, who also own the Mariners, in 2019, The Bistro on the Quay offers traditional food made from local ingredients and a view over the Ipswich Waterfront.

Guests have described the food as "absolutely fantastic" with the cheeseburger regularly being among the best customers have ever tried.

Check out the menu and book a table at bistroonthequay.co.uk.