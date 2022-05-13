News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Food & Drink

Ipswich's Bistro on the Quay named among the best in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:11 AM May 13, 2022
Julien owner of Bistro on the Quay has just opened a new wine shop and bar for customers to drink in

Julien Jordain, owner of Bistro on the Quay, which has been shortlisted for a national award - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich bistro has been named among the best in the UK in a national competition. 

The Bistro on the Quay has been included on the shortlist for the Cafe/Bistro of the Year category at the Food Awards England. 

Showcasing the best in the food industry, the Food Awards England will welcome top food businesses to an awards ceremony in Manchester later this month.

Julien's new wine venture will be located on the first floor of Bistro on the Quay

The Bistro on the Quay is located on the Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Anthony and Cathy Brooks

Bistro on the Quay owner, Julien Jordain said: "I think the reason behind our success is a team of dedicated food and hospitality lovers.

"We do what we love and try to give the best of our years of experience to our amazing customers.

"Our head chef Joe Khaled and front of house manager Barbara Jeoffray are dedicated, hard-working and professional.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our loyal customers for supporting us during these last challenging times."

Most Read

  1. 1 A12 to be closed over most nights for next few months due to roadworks
  2. 2 Promising young footballer ran Ipswich 'Maxwell' drugs line
  3. 3 First-ever beer festival being held in village near Ipswich
  1. 4 A14 reopens after crash leaves car on its roof
  2. 5 Police 'extremely concerned' for missing man with links to Ipswich
  3. 6 Major supermarkets order urgent product recalls over salmonella fears
  4. 7 Apple AirPods and jewellery stolen in break-in at home in Ipswich
  5. 8 Road in village near Ipswich closed due to burst water main
  6. 9 Bike enthusiast Marley given fitting escort on his final journey
  7. 10 Did you spend a night out at the old Gainsborough Hotel pub?

A spokesperson for The Food Awards England said: “England offers a wide range of places that serve world cuisines.

"The finalists were voted for by the public for providing authentic recipes and unique dishes to their diners, creating memorable experiences for both residents and visitors.

“Undoubtedly, there are some amazing specialists around the country, who know how to offer great service, delicious food and meet the expectations of their diners. These are the professionals that we aim to reward at The Food Awards England 2022.

"We would like to wish all the finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to welcome all our guests and celebrate the winners with them.”

Julien owner of Bistro on the Quay has just opened a new wine shop and bar for customers to drink in

Julien owner of Bistro on the Quay has just opened a new wine shop and bar for customers to drink in Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Taken over by Julian and Karine Jordain, who also own the Mariners, in 2019, The Bistro on the Quay offers traditional food made from local ingredients and a view over the Ipswich Waterfront.

Guests have described the food as "absolutely fantastic" with the cheeseburger regularly being among the best customers have ever tried. 

Check out the menu and book a table at bistroonthequay.co.uk.

Ipswich Waterfront
Food and Drink
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Roadside chef Marcus Livermore has picked up a lot more local customers by making good use of social media

Food and Drink

A12 burger van owner sees trade boom

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
JR CHUO is a former Ipswich School pupil who has just been included on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe 2022 list

Former Ipswich School pupil makes Forbes list

Abygail Fossett

person
The break-in happened at about 1.55am this morning 

Suffolk Live News

Thieves smash window in raid at popular Ipswich games store

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Zoe Cutting, owner of The Moloko cocktail bar and tapas restaurant on Lion Street in Ipswich.

'We wanted to go back to our vision' - no entry rule for under 21s at bar

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon