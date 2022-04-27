News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Signs for new Boom Battle Bar in Ipswich go up as opening date confirmed

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:54 PM April 27, 2022
The signs for the new Boom Battle Bar in Ipswich have gone up ahead of opening

The signs for the new Boom Battle Bar in Ipswich have gone up ahead of opening - Credit: Archant

The signs for a new £1.2million adventure bar with mini-golf and axe-throwing have gone up ahead of its highly-anticipated opening.

Boom Battle Bar's Ipswich venue will open in the former Coast to Coast unit in the Buttermarket shopping centre.

Games available at the new bar include shuffleboard, augmented batting cage, augmented reality darts, American pool and beer pong. 

People will be able to play crazy golf in the new Boom Battle Bar in Ipswich. The Norwich venue is pictured

People will be able to play crazy golf in the new Boom Battle Bar in Ipswich. The Norwich venue is pictured - Credit: Denise Bradley

Speaking previously, Richard Beese, co-founder, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled we have been granted a licence for our new store in the town.

“Boom Battle Bar is a new player in experiential retail offering high octane competitive fun with an eclectic mix of games that includes axe throwing,  augmented reality darts, crazier golf, shuffleboards,  karaoke, beer pong and even indoor curling."

The new 11,000 sq ft Boom Battle Bar will open on Thursday.

It is also estimated that the new business has created up to 50 jobs. 

The new Boom Battle Bar in the Buttermarket shopping centre opens tomorrow 

The new Boom Battle Bar in the Buttermarket shopping centre opens tomorrow - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

