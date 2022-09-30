5 of the most affordable spots for breakfast in Ipswich

The Waterfront Diner is known for its full English breakfasts - Credit: Nicola Warren

Is there a better way to start the day than with a hearty, fulfilling breakfast?

From fry-ups and eggs benedict, to butties and vegan options, Ipswich has got your early morning cravings covered – and all for very reasonable prices.

Here are five of the most affordable spots for breakfast in Ipswich...

1. Kenny's Cafe, 348 Nacton Road

Opening Times: Monday to Friday 7am to 5pm, Saturday 7am to 4pm, Sunday 8am to 4pm

Fry-up price: £3.99 to £6.99

The Kenny's Cafe menu does breakfast differently.

Ranging from 'Set 1' with four ingredients all the way to the 'Full Monty' with up to 12, Diners can really get their money's worth at this local favourite in Nacton Road.

2. Blends Coffee House, 43A Buttermarket

Opening Times: Monday to Friday 8.30am to 3pm, Saturday 8.30am to 3.30pm

Fry-up price: £6.95 to £8.95

At Blends, black pudding can be added to both the small and Olympian breakfasts for just £1.

Also on the menu are a range of omelettes as well as a number of smaller breakfast options – all at affordable prices.

3. Waterfront Diner, Lorraine Way, Bramford

Opening Times: Monday to Sunday 8am to 2.30pm

Fry-up price: £6.95 to £8.95

The Waterfront Diner is a hugely popular option in the Ipswich area and has become well known in the community for its breakfast offerings.

For those who want views of the water while they tuck in, there aren't many better places to go.

4. Jaceys Coffee House, 1 St Stephens Lane

Opening Times: Tuesday to Saturday 9am to 3.30pm, Sunday 9.30am to 3.30pm

Fry-up price: £5.95 to £9.50

At Jacey's, breakfast runs all day.

The small breakfast consists of fried egg, sausage, bacon, beans and toast for £5.95.

The full English comes in at £9.50 with two rashers of bacon, two sausages, two fried eggs, baked beans, two hash browns, tomato, mushrooms and toast.

5. Cafe Myra, 18 St Nicholas Street

Opening Times: Monday to Saturday 9am to 4pm

Fry-up price: £7.50 to £10.95

With small and large fry-ups available for vegans as well as meaty options, Cafe Myra is a great morning option for all to enjoy.

Also on the breakfast menu is a mushroom hollandaise, eggs benedict, bacon or sausage baguette, porridge and toast.