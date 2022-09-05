News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Work starts on new restaurant replacing Burger King in Ipswich town centre

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:55 AM September 5, 2022
A new restaurant will open in the former Burger King unit in Ipswich

Work has started on a new restaurant that is set to take the place of the former Burger King in Ipswich town centre.

Pictures have revealed that a new restaurant, seemingly named Mu Lan Kitchen, will open in the former fast food unit in Westgate Street. 

The restuarant is believed to be called Mu Lan Kitchen

Boards have been taken down around the shop and has revealed what the new restaurant will look like. 

Inside there are a number of tables and chairs, as well as Chinese writing on the wall. 

Inside the new restaurant

The former Burger King store closed down in April last year

Earlier this year, boards with the Pret a Manger logo were put up outside the former burger chain – but the coffee shop firm denied it was planning to open a new café there

It is not yet clear when the new restaurant will open. 

