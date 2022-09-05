Work starts on new restaurant replacing Burger King in Ipswich town centre

A new restaurant will open in the former Burger King unit in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Work has started on a new restaurant that is set to take the place of the former Burger King in Ipswich town centre.

Pictures have revealed that a new restaurant, seemingly named Mu Lan Kitchen, will open in the former fast food unit in Westgate Street.

The restuarant is believed to be called Mu Lan Kitchen - Credit: Archant

Boards have been taken down around the shop and has revealed what the new restaurant will look like.

Inside there are a number of tables and chairs, as well as Chinese writing on the wall.

Inside the new restaurant - Credit: Archant

The former Burger King store closed down in April last year.

Earlier this year, boards with the Pret a Manger logo were put up outside the former burger chain – but the coffee shop firm denied it was planning to open a new café there.

It is not yet clear when the new restaurant will open.