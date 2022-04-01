News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
First look as signs go up at The Botanist's new bar in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:33 PM April 1, 2022
The first signs at The Botanist in the Cornhill have emerged 

The eagerly-anticipated opening of The Botanist in Ipswich town centre has taken a step closer after the first signs have appeared outside the restaurant and bar.

The Botanist, which serves a variety of cocktails and food, recently confirmed its official opening date, will be located in the Cornhill. 

The venue confirmed its plans to move into the Old Post Office building last April

The Botanist is set to open in May - Credit: Archant

Despite hopes The Botanist could open before Christmas, and recruitment adverts going up on the careers section of the venues parent company's website in April last year, the company announced the restaurant will open on Tuesday, May 3.

To celebrate the opening, The Botanist is running a competition to win a three-course meal for two with complimentary cocktails and beers, as well as a chance to see the restaurant before anyone else. 

The firm received unanimous planning permission from Ipswich Borough Council to move into the Grade II-listed building last June.

