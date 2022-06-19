Five popular eateries that have opened in Ipswich so far this year

Five eateries that have opened this year - Credit: Archant/The Fat Olive Company

As the hospitality industry looks to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic many people have been choosing to eat out once again.

With the arrival of a number of new eateries and restaurants, Ipswich is beginning to gain a reputation for being a foodie hotspot.

Here are five eateries that have opened this year in Ipswich.

The Fat Olive

The Fat Olive opened in the former The Greek Hut unit in Pownall Road near the Waterfront.

Already a hit with the locals The Fat Olive offers traditional Greek dishes such as Souvlaki, a skewered meat dish, and gyros – meat cooked on a vertical rotisserie and served in a wrap or pitta bread.

There is also a range of vegan and plant-based options to choose from, with vegan falafel, sausage and halloumi all on offer.

The new restaurant has both sit-in and take-out services and is also available on all major delivery platforms that operate in Ipswich.

Tim Hortons

Located in the Anglia Retail Park the Canadian fast-food restaurant opened earlier this year.

There is a wide range to choose from, including big breakfast wraps, maple syrup pancakes, chicken wraps, burgers and vegan and vegetarian options are also available.

Tim Hortons is well known for its doughnuts and its selection of hot and cold drinks.

The Greek Stomach

The Greek Stomach opened for the first time last month with the owner promising "simple, fresh and timeless" Greek food.

Owned by Yoan Dimitrov, from Bulgaria The Greek Stomach is open four days a week, the trailer can be found next to Barclays Bank.

Speaking about opening up his food van in Ipswich, Mr Dimitrov said: "When I moved to Ipswich, I noticed a massive lack of Mediterranean food. Nowadays, nobody has got time to cook, we live in a constant rush. People just get takeaways.

“Everyone wants to grab something healthy, as the food we eat needs to be nutritious for our body to function properly.

“The food at The Greek Stomach is simple, fresh and timeless. We mostly use olive oil, vegetables, whole bread, yoghurt, feta cheese, halloumi cheese, chicken and pork in gyros and many more.”

Honey + Harvey

Honey + Harvey finally opened this year after being setback by the coronavirus pandemic.

Offering a wide range of breakfast and brunch items Honey + Harvey is located in Queen Street.

Speaking ahead of the opening general manager Shannon Hammond said: "We bring something different that no one else really has, so it'll be great to see how that blossoms."

The Botanist

One of the most talked about openings in Ipswich this year was The Botanist.

Opening its doors for the first time last month in the Cornhill The Botanist has brought a real buzz to the town centre.

The space boasts seating on two floors, with an upper floor boarded off - for now.

Ideas about putting it to use in the future are being discussed, but with two bars, plenty of plants, private hire availability, and a number of nods that celebrate the town and county woven into the décor, there's no shortage of talking points.



