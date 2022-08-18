News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New doughnut and coffee chain opening in Ipswich shopping centre

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:59 AM August 18, 2022
Harry's Handcrafted Doughnuts is opening in Sailmakers shopping centre in Ipswich

Harry's Handcrafted Doughnuts is opening in Sailmakers shopping centre in Ipswich - Credit: Poppy PR

A store serving doughnuts and coffee has announced plans to open in the Sailmakers shopping centre in Ipswich.

Harry’s Handcrafted Doughnuts is moving into one of the newly-refurbished vacant retail units in the town centre shopping complex.

It is due to open in the autumn.

The announcement marks the arrival of the first new tenant since Sailmakers was purchased by Nottingham property firm ALB Group earlier this summer.

The centre is already home to high street brands including Boots, HMV, River Island and Poundland, but several units remain empty.

Harry’s Handcrafted Doughnut's store will be its third in the UK, with branches already open in Darlington and Newcastle.

The firm was originally launched during lockdown as an online delivery business only by business partners Jack Beadle and Richard Bridge.

Mr Beadle said: "When we heard about ALB’s acquisition of Sailmakers Shopping Centre, we immediately looked at what units were available, as we have been looking for suitable premises in Ipswich for a while.

"The fact that we had the excellent opportunity to take on an additional kitchen area close by really helped to seal the deal. We can’t wait to bring our tasty treats to the people of Suffolk."

Arran Bailey, managing director of ALB Group, added: "The nation’s high streets need all the help they can get right now.  

"We’re delighted that Harry’s Handcrafted Doughnuts is the first of what we hope is many more great businesses to help get the ball rolling in Ipswich."

