Vote: Help us find the best cafes, restaurants and pubs in Ipswich

Natalie Sadler

Published: 5:48 PM September 8, 2021   
Applaud in St Peters Street

Applaud Coffee Shop has been open since 2012. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

This week as we gear up for National Hospitality Day in Ipswich we are asking readers to vote for their favourite pubs, restaurants and cafes in the town.

The Ipswich Star is celebrating our hospitality heroes as part of the national action day on Saturday, September 18.

It has been organised by four charities after a challenging 18 months for the industry, during which thousands of jobs have been lost, businesses have closed and owners have been forced to shut their doors for weeks at a time.

Now pubs are back serving pints, and restaurants across the town are serving up delicious meals to diners inside and out, we want to encourage everyone to support them by booking a table on September 18.

You can also donate to the various causes involved here.

We asked you to nominate your favourites restaurants, pubs, cafés and hotels, which we've whittled down to a shortlist and here you can vote for your favourite from the finalists.

Now, you have until Monday, September 13 to vote for your favourite. Winners will be revealed on September 18.

Ipswich News

