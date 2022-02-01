7 independent Ipswich coffee shops with five-star hygiene ratings

The Grazing Sheep on Ipswich Waterfront has a five-star hygiene rating - Credit: Archant

Ipswich is home to a huge selection of independent coffee shops and cafés that have been recognised for cleanliness with a top food hygiene rating.

Here are seven places to grab a bite to eat or drink with five-star ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

Applaud Coffee

Where: St Peter's Street

Last rated: September 2019

Applaud Coffee, which has been in St Peter's Street since 2013, is managed by sisters Cook and Hannah Huntly.

Their store has picked up a number of awards over the years, including being named the best coffee shop in Suffolk in the EADT Food & Drink Awards.

Coffee Cat

Where: Neptune Quay, Ipswich Waterfront

Last rated: November 2018

This family-run business has served customers in Ipswich for more than 15 years, with the store on Ipswich Waterfront the most popular branch.

Other Coffee Cats can be found in the Town Hall and at the IP-City conference centre.

Combat2Coffee

Where: Princes Street

Last rated: February 2020

Former soldier and mental health champion Nigel Seaman started Combat2Coffee, initially in Spokeworx in Princes Street, initially in an attempt to help raise money for charity Combat Stress.

However, it proved popular and a dedicated Combat2Coffee branch opened in Northgate Street last year.

Cult Cafe

Where: University Avenue

Last rated: February 2019

Based on the Ipswich Waterfront, Cult Cafe in University Avenue is a perfect place to stop off for a hot drink on a winter's day.

It is also a hotspot for bands and live performances, which prove popular with the local student population.

Hullabaloo

Where: St Peter's Street

Last rated: July 2019

Award-winning cafe Hullabaloo moved from Cemetery Road to St Peter's Street in 2019, with partner Jennie Debenham saying she loved the "atmosphere" of the area.

Vegan treats from Hullabaloo are often available at market events in Ipswich.

On the Huh

Where: St Peter's Street

Last rated: December 2019

Named after the famous Suffolk phrase, On the Huh was opened by chef Richard Podd several years ago.

Mr Podd revealed he spent much of the Covid lockdown in 2020 perfecting his recipe in making fresh bread.

Grazing Sheep

Where: Regatta Quay

Last rated: October 2018

Grazing Sheep on Ipswich Waterfront is one of the most popular destinations on a bright, sunny day thanks to its outdoor seating area.

It is known to be one of popstar Peter Andre's favourites places to grab a bite to eat when he visits family members in Ipswich.

How often are venues inspected for hygiene?

Ipswich Borough Council, which businesses register with to sell food and drink, said there is a backlog of inspections owing to the Covid pandemic.

A council spokesman said: "During the pandemic, all councils were directed by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) to change from following their Food Code of Practice and instead focus only on very high risk premises and urgent reactive work.

"We are now following the FSA recovery plan to address the backlog of inspections and we are focusing on inspections at high and medium risk businesses but will be visiting all premises in time.

"We have had many new food businesses register with us during the pandemic, many of these were low risk.

"The council is committed to ensuring high standards of food safety in Ipswich and has completed one hundred percent of the first stage of the recovery plan."