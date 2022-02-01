News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Food & Drink

7 independent Ipswich coffee shops with five-star hygiene ratings

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:30 PM February 1, 2022
Updated: 5:17 PM February 1, 2022
Ewan Phillips with Julian Bisbal, Chef Patron from The Grazing Sheep, which is one of the first rest

The Grazing Sheep on Ipswich Waterfront has a five-star hygiene rating - Credit: Archant

Ipswich is home to a huge selection of independent coffee shops and cafés that have been recognised for cleanliness with a top food hygiene rating.

Here are seven places to grab a bite to eat or drink with five-star ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

Applaud Coffee

Hannah Harper, supervisor at Applaud Coffee in Ipswich's St Peter's Street

Hannah Harper, supervisor at Applaud Coffee in Ipswich's St Peter's Street - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Where: St Peter's Street

Last rated: September 2019

Applaud Coffee, which has been in St Peter's Street since 2013, is managed by sisters Cook and Hannah Huntly.

Their store has picked up a number of awards over the years, including being named the best coffee shop in Suffolk in the EADT Food & Drink Awards.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager seriously hurt after knife attack in Ipswich
  2. 2 Tributes to popular travel agent, 74, still making friends to the end
  3. 3 Ipswich unveils plan to improve park, play areas and public safety
  1. 4 Two men admit to stealing drugs in Claydon Pharmacy break-in
  2. 5 Felixstowe teenager denies sexually assaulting girls
  3. 6 Signs go up for new Starbucks in Ipswich town centre after plans approved
  4. 7 Ipswich mum and daughter win £30,000 on Ant and Dec show
  5. 8 Jury retires to consider verdicts in Ipswich stabbing trial
  6. 9 Care staff 'furious' at potential U-turn on vaccine mandate for NHS staff
  7. 10 Suffolk rail services affected after tree falls onto line

Coffee Cat

Kie Humphreys, owner of Coffee Cat Cafe says it has been hard to get people through the doors in Ips

Kie Humphreys, owner of Coffee Cat Cafe says it has been hard to get people through the doors in Ipswich Town Hall. Picture: DAVID VINCENT - Credit: Archant

Where: Neptune Quay, Ipswich Waterfront

Last rated: November 2018

This family-run business has served customers in Ipswich for more than 15 years, with the store on Ipswich Waterfront the most popular branch.

Other Coffee Cats can be found in the Town Hall and at the IP-City conference centre.

Combat2Coffee

Armed forces veteran Nigel Seaman is opening a new branch of Combat2Coffee in Northgate Street

Armed forces veteran Nigel Seaman opened a new branch of Combat2Coffee in Northgate Street - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where: Princes Street

Last rated: February 2020

Former soldier and mental health champion Nigel Seaman started Combat2Coffee, initially in Spokeworx in Princes Street, initially in an attempt to help raise money for charity Combat Stress.

However, it proved popular and a dedicated Combat2Coffee branch opened in Northgate Street last year.

Cult Cafe

Mike Keen of Cult Cafe in the James Hehir Building on Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Cult Cafe on Ipswich Waterfront is popular with the student crowd

Where: University Avenue

Last rated: February 2019

Based on the Ipswich Waterfront, Cult Cafe in University Avenue is a perfect place to stop off for a hot drink on a winter's day. 

It is also a hotspot for bands and live performances, which prove popular with the local student population.

Hullabaloo

Hullabaloo in Ipswich has shut until early March

Hullabaloo in Ipswich's St Peter's Street, where a number of independent traders have set up shop - Credit: Archant

Where: St Peter's Street

Last rated: July 2019

Award-winning cafe Hullabaloo moved from Cemetery Road to St Peter's Street in 2019, with partner Jennie Debenham saying she loved the "atmosphere" of the area.

Vegan treats from Hullabaloo are often available at market events in Ipswich.

On the Huh

Richard Podd has transformed a former cafe into a new eatery 'On the huh', located down St Peters St

On the Huh is in St Peter's Street in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Where: St Peter's Street

Last rated: December 2019

Named after the famous Suffolk phrase, On the Huh was opened by chef Richard Podd several years ago.

Mr Podd revealed he spent much of the Covid lockdown in 2020 perfecting his recipe in making fresh bread.

Grazing Sheep

Ewan Phillips with Julian Bisbal, Chef Patron from The Grazing Sheep, which is one of the first rest

Peter Andre is known to visit the Grazing Sheep when he visits family in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Where: Regatta Quay

Last rated: October 2018

Grazing Sheep on Ipswich Waterfront is one of the most popular destinations on a bright, sunny day thanks to its outdoor seating area.

It is known to be one of popstar Peter Andre's favourites places to grab a bite to eat when he visits family members in Ipswich.

How often are venues inspected for hygiene?

Ipswich Borough Council, which businesses register with to sell food and drink, said there is a backlog of inspections owing to the Covid pandemic.

A council spokesman said: "During the pandemic, all councils were directed by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) to change from following their Food Code of Practice and instead focus only on very high risk premises and urgent reactive work.

"We are now following the FSA recovery plan to address the backlog of inspections and we are focusing on inspections at high and medium risk businesses but will be visiting all premises in time.

"We have had many new food businesses register with us during the pandemic, many of these were low risk.

"The council is committed to ensuring high standards of food safety in Ipswich and has completed one hundred percent of the first stage of the recovery plan."

Food and Drink
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

All districts in Suffolk have seen a rise in the number of long-term empty homes

Ipswich Borough Council

'Very hard to stop empty homes' - Ipswich vacant properties increase

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Nicci Sanders has lost over 4 stone through hard work and determination.Byline: Sonya Duncan

Health

Ipswich mum and domestic abuse survivor drops from size 22 to size 12

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Clive Driver and Adam Gray of The Blitz 1940s Tea Rooms

Food and Drink

Five of the quirkiest places to eat and drink in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Family Amusements has offered to build a new golf attraction

East Suffolk Council

Company offers to build new seaside golf attraction

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon