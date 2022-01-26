Revealed: The Indian restaurants in Ipswich with five-star hygiene ratings
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Ipswich is home to a huge selection of Indian-style restaurants and takeaways that have been commended for achieving the highest food hygiene rating from inspectors.
Here are the seven eateries in the town that achieved five stars for cleanliness from the Food Standards Agency.
Bekash Tandoori
Where: Meredith Road
Last rated: January 2018
Bekash, which serves Indian and Bangladeshi food, is not just highly-rated in terms of hygiene - it also has a 4.0 score on Tripadvisor.
Chutneyz
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich bricklayer dragged wife out of car before kicking and punching her
- 2 'Despicable racism' condemned after letter in post
- 3 Ipswich man appears in court charged with child sex offences
- 4 Homeless man allegedly stabbed man who offered help
- 5 'It's what I know and love': Former lorry driver opens food truck on A12
- 6 School in Ipswich 'proud' of good Ofsted report
- 7 Peugeot stolen from Ipswich pub car park
- 8 Kesgrave family move home to cope with 'crippling' cost of living
- 9 Man who repeatedly hit partner jailed for 64 weeks
- 10 80-year-old woman was stuck in a lift for 10 hours
Where: Duke Street
Last rated: March 2018
This Indian diner around the corner from the Waterfront is a hit with Ipswich Star readers, being ranked as one of the nine best eateries in the town back in 2019.
Dhaka
Where: Orwell Place
Last rated: November 2019
Foez Haque, Anchor Ali and Harun Mahmud have run Dhaka since the 1980s, a Grade II-listed restaurant in Orwell Place.
Maharani Indian Cuisine
Where: Norwich Road
Last rated: June 2018
Ipswich Star readers also rate Maharani in Norwich Road highly - they voted it one of the best Indian takeaways in the town last year.
A Passage to India
Where: Fore Street
Last rated: March 2018
A Passage to India has a range of south Asian dishes on offer, with its vegan and vegetarian options some of the favourites on the menu.
Taj Mahal
Where: Norwich Road
Last rated: June 2018
Named after the iconic Indian landmark, the Taj Mahal restaurant has 26 'excellent' ratings out of 73 reviews on its Tripadvisor page.
Zaika
Where: St Nicholas Street
Last rated: August 2017
Zaika is one of the highest-rated restaurants in the whole of Ipswich, coming in at 21st out of 287 eateries on Tripadvisor.
How often are restaurants inspected for hygiene?
Ipswich Borough Council, which businesses register with to sell food and drink, said there is a backlog of inspections owing to the Covid pandemic.
A council spokesman said: "During the pandemic, all councils were directed by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) to change from following their Food Code of Practice and instead focus only on very high risk premises and urgent reactive work.
"We are now following the FSA recovery plan to address the backlog of inspections and we are focusing on inspections at high and medium risk businesses but will be visiting all premises in time.
"We have had many new food businesses register with us during the pandemic, many of these were low risk.
"The council is committed to ensuring high standards of food safety in Ipswich and has completed one hundred percent of the first stage of the recovery plan."