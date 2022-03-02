Revealed: The Ipswich pubs with five-star hygiene ratings

The Fat Cat in Ipswich is among the pubs with the highest-possible food hygiene rating - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ipswich is home to a selection of pubs that have been recognised for achieving the highest food hygiene rating from inspectors.

Here are the 67 pubs in the town that have achieved five stars for cleanliness from the Food Standards Agency.

How are the pubs and businesses ranked during the food and hygiene inspection?

The food and hygiene inspection focuses on three main areas which are:

Food hygiene and safety: Which looks at how food is prepared, cooked and stored.

Structural compliance: Includes the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities.

Confidence in management: Which covers how the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

Who conducts the food and hygiene inspection?

Each local authority is responsible for inspecting all food businesses to ensure they meet legal requirements relating to food safety.

They will then give businesses ratings based on the inspections which are between zero and five.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said pubs are inspected based on a risk score based on the previous inspection.

He added that any new business will be prioritised.