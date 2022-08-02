Popular Ipswich live music pub to reopen after sale to new owner

An Ipswich pub that has previously hosted Status Quo and Big Country is set to reopen after being sold to a London buyer.

The Railway Hotel, in Foxhall Road, closed suddenly in 2020 and has not served any punters since.

The freehold of the vacant property was being marketed by the East office of Fleurets, which said it received a "significant" amount of interest at a guide price of £345,000.

It has now been sold for an undisclosed amount to a buyer from the London area.

Status Quo performing at The Railway Hotel in 1999 - Credit: Archant

Fleurets said the new owner is planning to reopen The Railway Hotel, which made its name as one of the busiest live music venues in East Anglia.

The owner is proposing to incorporate a new restaurant and private function room into the pub, Fleurets added.

Simon Jackaman of Fleurets, who brokered the sale, said: "As a local person who used to frequent this pub during its heydays I was particularly pleased to be able to sell it to someone who intends on reopening the venue.

Fans enjoy the Status Quo gig before the turn of the millennium - Credit: Archant

"There was a lot of interest from developers keen to change the use but it was important that I found a buyer with plans to use it for its current use and was delighted to have been able to do this for the owner’s.

"The new buyer will spend a bit of time updating and refurbishing the property but I very much believe that this will once again be a popular venue for people living on the eastern side of Ipswich and for the whole of the town."