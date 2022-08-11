New Costa coffee shop opens at Ipswich railway station

Costa Coffee has opened its new branch inside Ipswich railway station – creating seven new jobs.

The coffee giant, which already has several stores across Ipswich, had announced plans to open up at the station last November.

It has joined food chains Greggs and Starbucks at the station.

Costa had initially planned to open its latest unit in February, but these plans were put back.

The new store can be entered from either the front of the station or from platform 2, with hot drinks and toasties, sandwiches and confectionery on offer.

The store is part of a £3million package of improvements at the station which last year saw the ticket office relocated, extra ticket machines installed and the relocation and refurbishment of the customer toilets on platform 2.

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia’s asset management director, said: "I’m delighted that the Costa Coffee store has opened, improving customer service and the ambience of the station.

"As passengers return to the railway, it’s important that we continue to invest in upgrades that will improve their journey and maintain rail as an attractive travel option by providing excellent facilities and service to our customers."

Nadine Greens, Costa area manager for Ipswich and north Essex, added: "We’re thrilled to have officially opened our Costa Coffee store at Ipswich station allowing our on-the-go customers to easily and conveniently grab their favourite Costa coffee and a delicious savoury or sweet snack before continuing with their journey."