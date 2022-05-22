7 reasons why Ipswich is becoming more foodie

Emily Palmer, manager at The Botanist in Ipswich, with food from the menu - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

The arrival of new restaurants has seen Ipswich gain a growing reputation for being a foodie hotspot in East Anglia.

Here are seven reasons why Suffolk's county town is becoming a foodie paradise.

New restaurants are opening up...

Inside The Botanist, which has opened on the Cornhill in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Botanist in the Old Post Office has proved a hit with the people of Ipswich in the short while it's been open, while other eateries like Storico and Honey + Harvey have also set up shop in the town centre in recent months.

The recent openings have proved Ipswich hasn't lost its appetite for great food after the Covid pandemic, which devastated the hospitality industry.

...and more are on the way

BrewDog is set to open a bar on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Jason Noble

BrewDog, the craft beer chain, has received permission for a new bar in a vacant unit on Ipswich Waterfront.

But that's not all – popular American takeaway chain Taco Bell is understood to be opening a restaurant in the former Carphone Warehouse at Anglia Retail Park.

More openings are being announced seemingly every month.

Our coffee shops are fantastic

Applaud is a coffee shop in St Peter's Street in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Cafés like Applaud, Cult and the aforementioned Honey + Harvey are perfect for a quick coffee in the morning to start off your day and also do brilliant food.

You've got a wide selection of tastes

Kimchi at Takayama, an Asian-style restaurant in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Be it a smokehouse, Indian, Turkish, pub grub, pizzerias or classic English cuisine, we've got something to suit every taste in Ipswich.

You can find restaurants serving food from all over the world in and around the town centre.

There's plenty of vegan options

Established favourites such as Hullabaloo and Hank's Pub have long been serving vegan options, but there's also newer options such as Vikings Bakehouse on the Waterfront.

Veganism has surged in popularity in recent years as more people aim to cut meat from their diets, so expect to see more places open soon.

You can take in the view while you eat

Views from The Grazing Sheep's outdoor seating area on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: The Grazing Sheep

Ipswich's amazing Waterfront is home to popular eateries such as The Grazing Sheep and Waterfront Bistro, which allow you take in the view of the marina while eating.

As the summer arrives, expect to see crowds of people flock to the Waterfront every day for a bite to eat.

Our restaurants have won awards

Bistro on the Quay on Ipswich Waterfront has won a national award - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A number of Ipswich's restaurants have been recognised on the national stage for the fine dining experiences they provide.

Places like The Grill at Twenty5, Bistro on the Quay and The Boot in Freston, just outside Ipswich, are among the eateries which have scooped national awards.