Planning application for new Taco Bell in Ipswich expected 'imminently'

Plans for Suffolk's second Taco Bell have moved a step closer, with a planning application for the American fast food giant expected "imminently".

Taco Bell is expected to move into the former Carphone Warehouse unit at Anglia Retail Park on the outskirts of town.

Colin Kreidewolf, of Ipswich Borough Assets (IBA), said: "We will be pleased to add to the range of offerings available at Anglia Retail Park and increasing the choice for customers."

In late 2017, Anglia Retail Park was bought by IBA, the commercial property company set up by the borough council to produce a rental income that helps to finance council services, for £42million.

The move comes as new life has been breathed into the park over recent years.

The California-based chain, which has a store in Brandon, operates more than 7,000 sites worldwide and offers Mexican-inspired fare, including tacos, burritos and quesadillas.

It will be the second fast food chain to move into the retail park this year as Tim Hortons opened in the former Pizza Hut unit at the start of 2022.