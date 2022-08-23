News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
From pub grub to tapas bars: 5 of the best places to eat in IP1

Johnny Amos

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:58 PM August 23, 2022
General Manager of The Botanist, Emily Palmer.

Five of the best places to eat out in IP1

Covering most of the town centre, IP1 is spoilt for choice when it comes to great places for eating out. 

Here are five of the best places to try in the IP1 postcode.

The Greyhound

Offering a wide range of homemade dishes with locally sourced ingredients, The Greyhound is a great place to go out for a meal.

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the

The Greyhound, Ipswich

The pub's specials board is ever-changing and regularly updated with seasonal dishes, while there are often themed evenings as well such as a popular seafood night.

Booking is recommended for those wanting visit The Greyhound – especially on Ipswich Town matchdays.

Where: 9 Henley Road, Ipswich IP1 3SE

The Botanist

Located on the Cornhill in the town centre, recently-opened The Botanist offers a wide range of food. 

General manager of The Botanist, Emily Palmer

General manager of The Botanist, Emily Palmer

The Botanist also offers monthly specials, with August's including Chicken Katsu Kebab and Sticky Ginger Pudding. 

Since opening it has been popular with many people in Ipswich. 

Where: 1 Cornhill, Ipswich IP1 1DD

The Moloko 

The Moloko, a tapas and cocktail bar which has been running for several years, is the perfect place for those fancying a few drinks with their food. 

The Moloko, on Lion Street in Ipswich

The Moloko, in Lion Street in Ipswich

 

The Moloko offers a lunchtime and brunch menu, as well as its normal mains.

Where: 8 Lion Street, Ipswich IP1 1DQ

Dough & Co

For those who love a pizza, East Anglian chain Dough & Co is a great place to try out. 

Chris Sharman, owner of Dough & Co in Cardinal Park

Chris Sharman, owner of Dough & Co in Cardinal Park

The popular independent pizza company prides itself on serving "fresh and delicious" foods.

Dough & Co's eatery at Cardinal Park seats 120 people and has a wooden-themed décor throughout. 

Where: Grafton Way, Ipswich IP1 1AX

La Cueva

With an indoor blossom tree and an extensive menu, La Cueva gives off high-end vibes. 

Inside La Cueva

Inside La Cueva

As well as a wide range of food available there is also an enormous drinks selection, with the wine and spirits list featuring nearly 60 tipples.  

The restaurant was also given very good feedback during a recent food review from one of our reporters. 

Where: 13 St Nicholas St, Ipswich IP1 1TH

