Revealed: The fish and chip shops in Ipswich with five-star hygiene ratings

The best fish and chips shops for food and hygiene in Ipswich have been revealed - Credit: Danielle Booden

The people of Ipswich are spoilt for choice when it comes to fish and chip shops that have been commended for achieving five-star food hygiene ratings by inspectors.

There are two award-winning fish and chip shops in Ipswich - Codfellas and Nacton Road Fish Bar - who have been recognised for their great food.

Here are the fish and chip shops in the town that achieved the highest food hygiene ratings in the town.

How are the fish and chip shops rated during the food and hygiene inspection?

The food and hygiene inspection focuses on three main areas which are:

Food hygiene and safety: Which looks at how food is prepared, cooked and stored.

Fish and chips are a popular takeaway choice for many in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Structural compliance: Includes the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities.

Confidence in management: Which covers how the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

Who conducts the food and hygiene inspection?

Each local authority is responsible for inspecting all food businesses to ensure they meet legal requirements relating to food safety.

Chips from Nacton Fish Bar which has achieved a five-star rating for food and hygiene - Credit: Archant

They will then give businesses ratings based on the inspections which are between zero and five.