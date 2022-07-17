Signs go up for new wine tasting bar near Ipswich town centre

Signs for a new wine bar have gone up in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Signs have gone up for a proposed new wine tasting bar near Ipswich town centre.

The Grape Escape Wine Merchants is planning to open in a unit in St Margaret's Street, at the end of Northgate Street.

Posters placed in the windows advertise packages for dinner parties, weddings and functions, as well as in-store wine tasting.

The new bar promises wine tasting - Credit: Archant

No opening date has been confirmed, but signs say the venue is "coming soon".