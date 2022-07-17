News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Food & Drink

Signs go up for new wine tasting bar near Ipswich town centre

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM July 17, 2022
Signs for a new wine bar have gone up in Ipswich

Signs for a new wine bar have gone up in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Signs have gone up for a proposed new wine tasting bar near Ipswich town centre.

The Grape Escape Wine Merchants is planning to open in a unit in St Margaret's Street, at the end of Northgate Street.

Posters placed in the windows advertise packages for dinner parties, weddings and functions, as well as in-store wine tasting.

The new bar promises wine tasting 

The new bar promises wine tasting - Credit: Archant

No opening date has been confirmed, but signs say the venue is "coming soon".

Food and Drink
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The fire broke out in a field in Henley, near Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Fire breaks out in field near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Drug dealer Ionel Rusu has been jailed for 26 months 

Ipswich Crown Court

Drug delivery driver jailed after police searched his car

Jane Hunt

person
There are currently long delays on the Orwell Bridge after a vehicle caught fire

A14 | Updated

Severe delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich after car catches fire

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Delays on the A112 this morning after a bus caught fire

A12

Delays on A12 after bus catches fire

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon