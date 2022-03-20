Greek street food restaurant near Ipswich Waterfront closes

The Greek Hut near Ipswich Waterfront has been rebranded as The Fat Olive Co - Credit: Archant

A Greek street food restaurant and takeaway near Ipswich Waterfront has closed down.

The Greek Hut's diner in Pownall Road, off Duke Street, has been rebranded as The Fat Olive Co.

However, the firm's takeaway in the town centre in Tacket Street will remain open and orders can still be placed online through Deliveroo and Just Eat.

The Greek Hut serves a number of the country's classic dishes, such as souvlaki, loukaniko sausage and halloumi.

The restaurant said on its Instagram page: "The Greek Hut will be opened and operating only from our town centre location on Tacket Street.

"Our Waterfront location on Pownall Road will no longer be open or trading as The Greek Hut.

"Deliveries will continue as normal through Deliveroo and collections can be made as normal on Tacket Street."