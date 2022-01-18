First look inside Ipswich's new Tim Hortons ahead of opening

The new Tim Hortons is opening in Ipswich later this week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The eagerly anticipated opening of Tim Hortons in Ipswich is set to take place this week and this newspaper has had a sneak peek at the new restaurant.

The finishing touches are still being applied to Canadian fast food restaurant at the Anglia Retail Park before its opening on Thursday, January 20.

Here is what you need to know before paying it a visit.

What can you buy at Tim Hortons?

The rapidly expanding fast food chain offers a wide variety of drinks — both hot and cold — breakfast items, mains and doughnuts.

Canadian fast food Tim Hortons is opening at Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

There is a wide range to choose from, including vegan and vegetarian options.

The breakfast menu is available until 11am.

What would we recommend to eat and drink at Tim Hortons?

We tried the big breakfast wrap, maple syrup pancakes and the hash browns.

The breakfast wrap was amazing and left me quite full — but also wanting more.

The pancakes came in a set of two which was a big enough portion, as with each meal you get a hash brown and a drink.

The food all came out quickly and was warm.

For drinks we had a French vanilla, watermelon and strawberry cooler, and a dairy-free mango and coconut shake — which came highly recommend by a member of staff.

The dairy free mango and coconut shake was amazing and will be perfect in the summer months - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

It is hard to pick a favourite, but if I had to it probably would be the French vanilla.

I would highly recommend this to anyone who likes hot drinks but is not a fan of coffee as although there is a dash of coffee in there, I personally could not taste it.

We also taste tested a selection of doughnuts.

There were a wide range of toppings and fillings to chose from but my favourite was the honey cruller.

It had a delicious sugar glazing with a creamy filling.

The Timbits were amazing and come in boxes of 10, 20 and 50 - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

We also tried Timbits — the bite-sized doughnut balls which come in boxes of 10, 20 or 50.

They were amazing and would be perfect if you are going out with the kids or having a party - I can understand why they are so popular.

What does the Tim Hortons restaurant look like inside?

As soon as we walked in we were hooked by the sight of the doughnuts — there were just so many.

While the restaurant has not officially opened to customers yet, it looked clean and modern.

The restaurant is large and spacious with all the tables spaced out - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

There is a mixture of seating throughout, with comfier chairs for people who only want a coffee and a chat as well as tables and chairs for those eating a full meal.

Members of staff were walking around ensuring the restaurant was kept clean before the opening date.

Customers will be enticed by the selection of doughnuts as soon as you walk into the restaurant - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The tables were spaced out, but could also be moved to accommodate a larger group.

How do you order at Tim Hortons?

Customers can order at the till, or at a kiosk, and the restaurant accepts both cash and card payments.

There was six kiosks for customers to use or they can simply order at the till - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

There is also a drive-thru.

Can you park at Tim Hortons in Ipswich?

The restaurant can be found at the Anglia Retail Park, with ample parking spaces outside.

We tried the new Tim Hortons on the Anglia Retail Park in Bury Road - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

How would we rate Tim Hortons?

Overall I really enjoyed the food which was all warm and the drinks were amazing.

The service we received was great.