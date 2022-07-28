'Delight' as new coffee shop to open in Ipswich Town Hall

A new coffee shop is opening in Ipswich Town Hall on the Cornhill - Credit: Archant/St Elizabeth Hospice

Ipswich Town Hall is set to receive a new coffee shop later in the year.

Following the success of Moments Coffee Shop in Stowmarket and at Heath Road in Ipswich, St Elizabeth Hospice has announced plans to open another shop in the town hall.

Set to be unveiled in autumn, the coffee shop will be located inside the town hall, which is owned by Ipswich Borough Council, and will move in where the hospice's Big Hoot Ipswich 2022 Headquarters are currently based.

The new shop will serve all the familiar coffee shop favourites, including jacket potatoes, toasties, cakes and a range of hot drinks.

Moments Coffee Shop is opening in Ipswich Town Hall - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

All funds raised will go toward the independent Suffolk charity St Elizabeth Hospice.

Judi Newman, chief executive officer at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We are delighted to have this opportunity to bring Moments Coffee Shop to Ipswich town centre and thank Ipswich Borough Council for their support in making this possible.

“Both our Stowmarket and Heath Road Moments Coffee Shops have proved very popular with local people, becoming real community hubs in the process and we are sure Moments at Ipswich Town Hall will prove no different.

“As a charity, the hospice’s work is at the heart of the local community and through our Moments Coffee Shops, we are keen to engage further with local people, who each year give amazing support to the hospice.”

Sophie Connelly, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for culture and customers, added : “Following the success of using the space as ‘Hoot HQ’, it’s great that St Elizabeth Hospice will be opening their second coffee shop in Ipswich and making use of space in the Town Hall.

“This will bring a welcome facility to the very centre of Ipswich, support their good cause and generate a rental income for the Council through letting this spare space that we have. I wish the charity every success with their venture.”

Ahead of the official opening, the hospice team is keen to hear from anyone interested in working at the coffee shop, with manager and assistant manager positions both available.