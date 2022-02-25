7 waterfront bars and restaurants to visit in Ipswich

The Mariners on the Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ipswich Waterfront is a popular place to go for a great dining experience in the town.

From all day breakfasts to scrumptious desserts, the area has plenty of options to satisfy customers at all times of the day.

Here are seven restaurants in the area that all come with a view of the marina or River Orwell.

1. Mariners

Julien Jourdain of The Mariners on Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Archant

Where: 17 Neptune Quay, Cardigan St, Ipswich IP4 1AX

Mariners is a repurposed gunboat originally commissioned for Belgium in 1900, making it one of the town's most unique restaurants.

It serves French cuisine inspired by owner and head chef Julien Jourdain.

2. The Grazing Sheep

Where: 15a, Regatta Quay, Ipswich IP4 1FH

This cafe on the Regatta Quay offers breakfast, lunch, brunch and coffee overlooking Ipswich Marina.

On top of its tempting menu, The Grazing Sheep also provides afternoon tea and tapas options.

3. Bistro on the Quay

Bistro on the Quay overlooks Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Where: 3 Wherry Quay, Ipswich IP4 1AS

Bistro on the Quay provides diners with stunning views of Ipswich Waterfront.

The walls are decorated with contemporary art from local and international artists and there is a wine boutique upstairs.

4. Waterfront Bar Bistro

Where: 15, Regatta Quay, Key St, Ipswich IP4 1FH

The Waterfront Bar Bistro's comfortable and relaxed atmosphere makes it the perfect place to dine.

It also has a light lunch menu as well as a dedicated vegan menu.

5. The Salthouse Eaterie

Where: Neptune Quay, Ipswich IP4 1AX

Located at the Salthouse Harbour Hotel, the Salthouse Eaterie is ideal for a relaxing lunch, afternoon tea or an intimate dinner.

The menu uses local ingredients and is designed to reflect Suffolk in every dish.

6. Cult Cafe

The Cult Cafe Bar in the UCS James Hehir Building - Credit: Archant

Where: James Hehir Building, Ipswich IP3 0FS

This quayside cafe is known for having a buzzy atmosphere with live musicians performing regularly.

Cult Cafe is a great place to grab a tasty hot drink while enjoying its all day brunch.

7. The Last Anchor

Where: Haven Marina, New Cut East, Ipswich IP3 0EA

Right in the middle of Ipswich Marina, the Last Anchor has some of the best views to take in while eating.

The dinner menu highlights the best of British and it serves Sunday roasts from 2pm.