Mamma Mia themed bottomless brunch coming to Ipswich

An Ipswich pub is hosting a Mamma Mia themed bottomless brunch - Credit: Three Wise Monkeys

A Mamma Mia-themed bottomless brunch is coming to Ipswich this weekend.

The Three Wise Monkeys in Lloyds Avenue is hosting the event on Sunday (September 18).

The pub is just one of the many places that offers bottomless brunches across the county.

The bottomless drinks at the Three Wise Monkeys include cocktails, prosecco and beer.

As well as the drinks the ticket also includes one brunch dish.

On the day, the doors open at 10.30am with food and drinks being served between 11am and 12pm.

The live entertainment will run between 12pm and 12.45pm and the bottomless drinks finish at 1pm.

Between 1pm and 2pm there will still be additional entertainment and people are able to order more drinks.

The tribute act A Twist of ABBA will be providing the music during the event.

Tickets cost £40 and can be booked online.



