New café at Needham Lake beauty spot opening next week

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:52 AM May 10, 2022
The new Duck & Teapot café in Needham Market has announced its opening date

The new Duck & Teapot café in Needham Market has announced its opening date - Credit: Gregg Brown

The new café and visitor centre at the Needham Lake beauty spot has confirmed it will open next week.

The Duck & Teapot, which has been built in a bid to bring more people to the area, will serve its first customers next Tuesday.

It has been designed to complement the surrounding environment and meets Mid Suffolk District Council's climate change ambitions, incorporating several green features – including bird boxes, solar panel and an air source heat pump.

The Duck & Teapot name was chosen in a public vote and the café will be managed by the team behind Cabbages and Kings, the popular café at The Mix in Stowmarket.

Posting on Facebook, The Duck & Teapot confirmed the café will be open seven days a week and serve a range of lunches, cakes and drinks.

According to Mid Suffolk District Council, Needham Lake is mid Suffolk's most popular free attraction.

Food and Drink
Suffolk Live News
Needham Market News

