Owners of café destroyed in fire opening new tea room on Suffolk coast

The owners of café that was destroyed in a fire have announced they will be opening a new tea room in Felixstowe.

Jill and Ian Booth, who owned the Nutshells Café in Stowupland, were left devastated after the business burnt down in January.

Now Mr and Mrs Booth have announced their latest venture by opening Nutshells-by-the-Sea in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe.

In a post on Facebook Mr and Mrs Booth said: "Following on from the fire at our beloved Nutshells earlier this year, we took a few months off while we tried to come to terms with everything.

"Don’t worry, we didn’t get too much rest as there was still plenty of paperwork to sort and new ideas to create.

"This brings us on to the exciting news that we will shortly be opening Nutshells By-The-Sea, on Hamilton Road in Felixstowe."

The owners also said that they hope to return to Stowupland in the future, and while the café has been closed Mrs Booth has been working on some more sweet treat ideas.

The post added: "We haven’t forgotten about Stowupland at all, a place we still call home, and whose residents we consider family.

"Our intention is absolutely still to return to the village, however as with most things now-a-days, the whole process is taking slightly longer than we had hoped.

"We’ll share more information as and when we know it but our future plans include running both tearooms.

"In the meantime, we hope the wafting smell of our Bacon Bloomers entice you to visit us in Felixstowe when you’re next passing by.

"It will be great to see so many familiar faces that we have missed catching up with each week."

The Felixstowe premises had previously been a craft cafe, Crafty Coffee, but closed during the Covid pandemic and never reopened. Many years ago it was the famous Bonnet chocolate shop and tearooms.



