6 new restaurants and eateries opening in Ipswich this year

Signage for the new Honey + Harvey which is set to open in Queen Street, Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Ipswich

While foodies in Ipswich did surprisingly well in 2021, with the opening of five new restaurants in the town, there are even more to come this year.

Here are six new restaurants and eateries due to open in Ipswich in coming weeks and months.

Taco Bell

The former Carphone Warehouse unit at Anglia Retail Park is to be taken over by Taco Bell. - Credit: Paul Geater

The California-based taco chain is planning on adding Ipswich to it's worldwide portfolio of more than 7,000 restaurants.

Snapping up a former Carphone Warehouse in Anglia Retail Park, it is yet to be confirmed when Ipswich will join Lakenheath and Mildenhall as Suffolk towns with Taco Bells.

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons is about to open at Anglia Retail Park - Credit: Paul Geater

Tim Hortons, the Canadian dining and coffee chain is expanding en masse all over the UK and Ipswich is no exception.

Offering baked goods, sandwiches and coffees, the restaurant will be open for business in Anglia Retail park from January 18.

The Botanist

The Old Post Office in Ipswich could be the new home of the Botanist - Credit: Katy Sandalls

Taking over the old post office on the Cornhill, the Botanist hopes to bring their hanging kebabs and fancy cocktails to Ipswich.

Due to open this month, The Botanist is hoped to signal a revival of Ipswich town centre's night time economy.

Honey and Harvey

Signage for the new Honey + Harvey which is set to open in Queen Street, Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Ipswich

Honey and Harvey, the Woodbridge based coffee shop and eatery is expanding into Ipswich, with a new site due to open at 36 Queen Street.

This has been delayed on several occasions due to the pandemic, and finding that the new building needed more work than was expected.

While an opening date is yet to be announced, it will likely be soon, as predictions last July were for it to be open in October or November.

Costa- Ipswich Train station

The nation's biggest coffee chain is opening a new Ipswich branch, joining those already sitting on Carr Street, Queen Street and on the Anglia retail park, amongst others.

Opening in the train station, Costa hopes that this branch will allow on-the-go members of the local community to pick up their favourite coffee.

Mcdonalds Copdock

A new McDonalds is planned at Copdock - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Announced back in July of last year, the golden arches intend to open a sixth Ipswich branch of the world's biggest burger restaurant at the Copdock interchange.

The plans involve building in the Tesco Extra car park, which they discovered to be unnecessarily large in an audit.

Rival fast food chains Burger King, Pizza Hut and Costa can already be found at Copdock.



