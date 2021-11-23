News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
TV star Nigella Lawson to talk all things food in Ipswich this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:50 PM November 23, 2021
Nigella Lawson is hosting a night at Ipswich Regent Theatre this weekend

Nigella Lawson is hosting a night at Ipswich Regent Theatre this weekend - Credit: Archant

Television chef and bestselling author Nigella Lawson is to reveal her approach to cooking in a conversation at Ipswich Regent Theatre this weekend.

The Simply Nigella star is in Suffolk on Sunday evening as part of her 'Cook, Eat, Repeat' tour in promotion of her latest book.

In her show, the 61-year-old will explain how cooking is a "constant pleasure" and how one meal idea can lead to another.

Ipswich Regent Theatre said Lawson will "explore how cooking is a personal, intuitive and connecting process, how one meal idea leads to another, and how one ingredient can spawn a multitude of ideas and recipes".

Tickets to the show, which starts at 7.30pm, are on sale from £23.

