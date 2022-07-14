Pink kebabs available at Ipswich town centre takeaway for limited time only

Ipswich locals will be able to sample a pink kebab at German Doner Kebab - Credit: German Doner Kebab/Archant

Pink kebabs are now available at a takeaway in Ipswich town centre – but only for a limited time.

Launching at German Doner Kebab (GDK) in Westgate Street, customers can treat themselves to the unusually-coloured food from this week.

The pink kebabs are "designed to be seriously different and seriously delicious with a balance of nutty sweetness mixed with GDK savoury flavours", GDK said.

The pink kebab is now availabe at the Ipswich GDK store in Westgate Street - Credit: German Doner Kebab

Served in fluffy pink coconut-infused waffle bread, the kebabs come in two different sizes – 'Coco' and 'Kiki' 0150 and are combined with doner meats, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and red cabbage.

The 'coco' kebab is available for £6.99 and the 'kiki' kebab costs £3.

The pink kebabs went on sale on Monday - Credit: German Doner Kebab

Daniel Bunce, GDK Global chief operating officer, said: “We’re excited to finally introduce the Coco and Kiki kebabs to our list of game-changing products and give our customers something disruptive and deliciously unexpected.

“At GDK we are known for our expectation-defying kebabs and the new Coco and Kiki kebabs demonstrates our disruptive spirit through food, fashion and unique collaborations with some of the UK’s hottest up-and-coming music artists.”