Pink kebabs available at Ipswich town centre takeaway for limited time only
- Credit: German Doner Kebab/Archant
Pink kebabs are now available at a takeaway in Ipswich town centre – but only for a limited time.
Launching at German Doner Kebab (GDK) in Westgate Street, customers can treat themselves to the unusually-coloured food from this week.
The pink kebabs are "designed to be seriously different and seriously delicious with a balance of nutty sweetness mixed with GDK savoury flavours", GDK said.
Served in fluffy pink coconut-infused waffle bread, the kebabs come in two different sizes – 'Coco' and 'Kiki' 0150 and are combined with doner meats, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and red cabbage.
The 'coco' kebab is available for £6.99 and the 'kiki' kebab costs £3.
Daniel Bunce, GDK Global chief operating officer, said: “We’re excited to finally introduce the Coco and Kiki kebabs to our list of game-changing products and give our customers something disruptive and deliciously unexpected.
“At GDK we are known for our expectation-defying kebabs and the new Coco and Kiki kebabs demonstrates our disruptive spirit through food, fashion and unique collaborations with some of the UK’s hottest up-and-coming music artists.”