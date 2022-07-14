News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Pink kebabs available at Ipswich town centre takeaway for limited time only

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:34 PM July 14, 2022
Ipswich locals will be able to sample a pink kebab at German Doner Kebab

Ipswich locals will be able to sample a pink kebab at German Doner Kebab - Credit: German Doner Kebab/Archant

Pink kebabs are now available at a takeaway in Ipswich town centre – but only for a limited time.

Launching at German Doner Kebab (GDK) in Westgate Street, customers can treat themselves to the unusually-coloured food from this week.

The pink kebabs are "designed to be seriously different and seriously delicious with a balance of nutty sweetness mixed with GDK savoury flavours", GDK said.

The pink kebab is now availabe at the Ipswich GDK store in Westgate Street

The pink kebab is now availabe at the Ipswich GDK store in Westgate Street - Credit: German Doner Kebab

Served in fluffy pink coconut-infused waffle bread, the kebabs come in two different sizes – 'Coco' and 'Kiki' 0150 and are combined with doner meats, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and red cabbage.

The 'coco' kebab is available for £6.99 and the 'kiki' kebab costs £3.

The pink kebabs went on sale on Monday

The pink kebabs went on sale on Monday - Credit: German Doner Kebab

Daniel Bunce, GDK Global chief operating officer, said: “We’re excited to finally introduce the Coco and Kiki kebabs to our list of game-changing products and give our customers something disruptive and deliciously unexpected.

“At GDK we are known for our expectation-defying kebabs and the new Coco and Kiki kebabs demonstrates our disruptive spirit through food, fashion and unique collaborations with some of the UK’s hottest up-and-coming music artists.”

Food and Drink
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

