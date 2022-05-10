'PuppyChino' event coming to Paddy and Scott's on Ipswich Waterfront

Paddy & Scott's Coffee will be hosting a 'Puppychino' event on the Ipswich Waterfront this Saturday - Credit: Paddy & Scott's

An event where you can get your dog a "PuppyChino" is coming to the Ipswich Waterfront this weekend.

Organised by Suffolk-based coffeemakers, Paddy and Scott's, and local dog food manufacturer Skinners, the event will be taking place at Paddy and Scott's on the Waterfront between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, May 14.

Scott Russell, founder of Paddy and Scott's, will be attending the event with his dog Millie.

He said: “Our location on Ipswich waterfront is a perfect spot for weekend strollers and dog walkers and we want to invite them to pop along for coffee and cake with their pooches for what we hope will be a really fun event.

"The Skinner’s team will be on-site to hand out some of their new hand-baked dog treats to go with our free PuppyChinos (squirty cream in a cup). We’re hoping to entice humans and dogs alike to enjoy the best coffee, cake and views around!"

Hiedi Hutchinson, marketing director at Skinner’s, added, “We are thrilled to support the PuppyChino event. Part of our mission is to encourage and inspire dog owners across the UK to put down their devices and to get out and go and be more active with their dogs.

"Paddy & Scotts’s waterfront location is a great place for dogs and their human companions to come together and enjoy one of Suffolk’s beauty spots.”

