Sell-out 90's themed bottomless brunch announces second date

Those behind a sell-out bottomless brunch event with a 90s twist has announced that they are running a second date.

90's Bottomless Brunch is held at the Three Wise Monkeys, on Lloyd Avenue in Ipswich, and will feature the restaurant's full brunch menu.

Originally, the event was set to be exclusively on February 26, but its popularity has led to a second date being announced for March 19.

Avocado toast with poached egg at the Three Wise Monkeys - Credit: Pasini

Marketing Manager, Richard Lane said: "The first one sold out at full capacity — it has really resonated with the Ipswich community.

"This is coming off the success of our Mama Mia themed bottomless brunch, which also sold out."

Hash browns are on the brunch menu at the Three Wise Monkeys - Credit: Pasini

"We're putting the second one on because we got so much interest. We are hoping it will sell out as well."

The event will feature 90's themed cocktails, 90's costumes and 90's music.

Tickets cost £40 and secure one brunch dish plus unlimited drinks between 11am and 1pm.