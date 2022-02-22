News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Food & Drink

Sell-out 90's themed bottomless brunch announces second date

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:53 PM February 22, 2022
People enjoying the Three Wise Monkeys' previous Mamma Mia themed bottomless brunch

People enjoying the Three Wise Monkeys' previous Mamma Mia themed bottomless brunch - Credit: Pasini

Those behind a sell-out bottomless brunch event with a 90s twist has announced that they are running a second date.

90's Bottomless Brunch is held at the Three Wise Monkeys, on Lloyd Avenue in Ipswich, and will feature the restaurant's full brunch menu. 

Originally, the event was set to be exclusively on February 26, but its popularity has led to a second date being announced for March 19. 

Food on offer on the brunch menu at the Three Wise Monkeys

Avocado toast with poached egg at the Three Wise Monkeys - Credit: Pasini

Marketing Manager, Richard Lane said: "The first one sold out at full capacity — it has really resonated with the Ipswich community. 

"This is coming off the success of our Mama Mia themed bottomless brunch, which also sold out."

Hash browns are on the brunch menu at the Three Wise Monkeys

Hash browns are on the brunch menu at the Three Wise Monkeys - Credit: Pasini

"We're putting the second one on because we got so much interest. We are hoping it will sell out as well."

The event will feature 90's themed cocktails, 90's costumes and 90's music.

Tickets cost £40 and secure one brunch dish plus unlimited drinks between 11am and 1pm. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Satellite image of land marked for development by Mersea Homes

Planning and Development

Plans for 1,000 homes at Ipswich garden suburb development revealed

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Modern six-bedroom townhouse off Park Gate, Park Road, Ipswich, which is for sale for £1.1m

See inside this £1.1m home for sale near Christchurch Park in Ipswich

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk is preparing for Storm Franklin just two days after Storm Eunice

Suffolk Weather

Storm Franklin to hit Suffolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A shed was tipped over at Jimmy's Farm in the winds from Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice

'Extensive' damage at Jimmy's Farm after Storm Eunice hits park

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon