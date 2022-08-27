7 dog-friendly pubs to visit in Ipswich
When on a dog walk, sometimes it is essential for both dog and owner to stop off for some well earned refreshments.
Luckily for people living in Ipswich, a good number of establishments are more than happy to cater for your four-legged companions.
Here are seven dog-friendly pubs to visit in Ipswich...
1. The Greyhound
As the name might suggest, The Greyhound is indeed a dog friendly pub.
A proud Adnams establishment, there's a great range of Suffolk-brewed beverages and it is also a popular spot for Ipswich Town fans on matchdays.
2. The Arbor House
After opening in 2016, The Arbor House has established itself as a favourite in the Christchurch Park area.
The pub takes great pride in its food offerings and the garden is an ideal place to unwind.
3. The Beagle
The Beagle is the ideal stopping point for dog owners who have just visited Chantry Park on their walk and are looking for somewhere to rest their feet.
The menu features a range of pub classics and pets are looked after with water and treats.
4. Dove Street Inn
At Dove Street Inn, dogs are allowed with "well behaved owners on a lead", as the website states.
A short way away from Ipswich Waterfront, this pub has a healthy selection of beer, cider, wine and whiskey to quench your thirst.
5. Fat Cat
Don't let the name fool you - the Fat Cat is, in fact, dog friendly.
This pub serves up to 20 real ales straight from the cask and there's a selection of treats so that the dogs don't get left out.
6. The Freston Boot
The Freston Boot is a highly popular pub in the Ipswich area and dogs are invited to get in on the action.
Just a short way down the River Orwell, this establishment was named the Suffolk Pub of the Year at the National Pub and Bar Awards.
7. Steamboat Tavern
The Steamboat Tavern is steeped in history, having regularly held live music at the pub throughout its history.
A stone's throw from the Waterfront, it is perfectly situated for dog walkers to take a break on their walk around the water.