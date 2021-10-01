7 of the best vegetarian-friendly restaurants in Ipswich
Jess Coppins and Matthew Earth
- Credit: Archant
Vegetarian-friendly restaurants are among the most popular in Ipswich and there are plenty of great places to get a meat-free meal in the town.
In celebration of World Vegetarian Day, here's seven picks of the best non-meat places to eat in Suffolk's county town.
1. Takayama
Where: Fore Street, IP4 1JU
When: Tuesday to Thursday, 5pm - 11pm, Friday and Saturday, 12.30pm - 3pm and 5pm to 11pm and Sunday,: 12.30pm to 10pm
Price: Starters from £3.90, mains from £9.90
Parking: Only a short walk from the town centre or if you are driving there are a number of public car parks which are a short distance away.
Takayama has its own dedicated vegan menu, with a large selection of vegetarian dishes also available.
Avocado salad, Korean vegan kimbab, yasai tempura and tofu teriyaki are just a small selection of the vegetarian dishes on offer.
2. Hank's Pub
Where: St Helen's Street, IP4 2LA
When: Monday to Thursday, 12pm - 9pm, Friday and Saturday, 12pm - 10pm and Sunday, 12pm - 8pm
Price: Starters from £4, mains from £10.95
Parking: Spaces available at Suffolk New College
Hank's has become one of the big names for vegan and vegetarian food in Ipswich, with a deli and shop in Carr Street proving a hit in the town centre.
The company's pub opened in 2019 and serves a range of wings, steaks, loaded nachos, craft ales and cocktails.
3. ChutneyZ Indian Bistro
Where: Duke Street, IP3 0AQ
When: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 12pm - 10pm, Tuesday, 5pm - 10pm, Friday to Saturday, 12pm - 11pm and Sunday, 12.30pm - 10pm
Price: Mains from £8.50
Parking: Keep a look out for off-road parking, but car parks are within walking distance
ChutneyZ Indian Bistro can be found a short walk from Ipswich Waterfront and has a wide range of vegetarian and meat-free options.
Diners looking to avoid meat but still enjoy a curry will not be disappointed - there is a number of vegetarian tikka masalas, paneers and koftas on the menu.
4. Trong’s
Where: St Nicholas Street, IP1 1TW
When: Monday to Thursday, 6pm - 10.30pm and Friday and Saturday, 5pm - 10.30pm
Price: Ask for prices
Parking: Walking distance from car parks and off road parking available a short walk away
The family-run Chinese restaurant Trong’s offers a variety of veggie options - including sweet and sour root vegetable, mock chicken in black bean sauce and bean curd with green peppers.
Trong's, which is a short walk from the town centre, is among Ipswich's top-rated eateries on Tripadvisor.
5. Bistro on the Quay
Where: Wherry Quay, IPA 1AS
When: Monday to Thursday, 12pm - 2pm and 6pm - 9pm, Friday, 12pm - 2pm and 6pm - 9pm, Saturday, 10am - 2pm and 5.30pm - 9.30pm and Sunday, 10am - 3pm
Price: Mains from £12
Parking: Limited car parking is available on the Waterfront, but other spaces closer to town
This restaurant has a beautiful view of Ipswich Waterfront and has an extensive vegetarian menu, including burgers, salads and gnocchi.
The owner of the restaurant is Julein Jourdain, who also manages Mariners on a revamped boat permanently docked in the marina.
Bistro on the Quay was voted the best restaurant in the town by Ipswich Star readers in September 2021.
6. Passage to India
Where: Fore Street, IP4 1JW
When: Tuesday to Sunday, 5pm - 10pm
Price: Mains from £7
Parking: Street parking, or public car parks within walking distance
Another one for the Indian lovers. There are plenty of vegetarian and vegan dishes available - full of veggies, coconut milk and spices.
Passage to India has been praised for its authentic and fresh meals for the whole family to enjoy.
7. Sourdough Street Pizza
Where: Lloyds Avenue, IP1 3HD
When: Monday to Wednesday, 12pm - 10pm, Thursday to Saturday, 12pm - 11pm and Sunday, 12pm - 10pm
Price: Pizzas from £8.95
Parking: Car parking off Crown Street
Meats are a staple in many pizzas but Sourdough has ensured vegetarians and vegans don't miss out on a slice of the taste.
Pizzas such as the Go Too, Grass Roots and Toadstall are among the most popular on the menu.
The restaurant, near Ipswich Cornhill, used to be occupied by Pizza Express before Sourdough took it over in the summer.