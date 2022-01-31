News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Signs go up for new Starbucks in Ipswich town centre after plans approved

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:14 AM January 31, 2022
A sign placed in the former Office store says the new Starbucks will open in Ipswich 'soon'

A new Starbucks is set to open in Ipswich town centre after plans for the coffee chain's latest store were approved.

Signs have been placed in the front of the former Office shoe shop in Westgate Street, which was one of many Ipswich businesses that closed in 2020 amid the Covid lockdowns.

Franchisee KBeverage Ltd, which already runs Starbucks branches across Suffolk and Norfolk, submitted application for the store, near the Debenhams building, last autumn.

The sign in the former Office store near the Debenhams unit

Ipswich Borough Council has now given the go-ahead to the application, which asked to redecorate the store and widen the openings as part of the revamp.

The sign placed in the unit's front window says: "We are brewing up something special for you. Look forward to meet you soon in store!"

Starbucks already has a number of stores throughout Ipswich, including in West End Road, the Cineworld at Cardinal Park and at the railway station.

