Two Suffolk pubs shortlisted for prestigious regional award

The Maldon Grey in Sudbury has been shortlisted for a prestigious pub award - Credit: Archant

Two Suffolk pubs have been shortlisted for a prestigious food and drink award.

The Maldon Grey in Sudbury and The Lion Brassiere in East Bergholt have been shortlisted for the favourite destination pub of the year in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire by Muddy Stilettos.

The category has been described as people's favourite location, food or beer garden that makes visiting the pub such a special trip.

The Lion Brasserie has also been nominated for the award - Credit: Archant

The five pubs which have been shortlisted for the award were chosen by the readers of the Muddy Stilettos.

Sudbury's Maldon Grey has recently been taken over, with owners Beckie and Tony Bayliss promising to bring a "family feel" to the pub.

The Lion Brassiere is a luxury bar located in the heart of Constable Country near Ipswich.

Voting lasts until 5pm on Wednesday, June 15 with winners announced on the Muddy Stiletto website on Tuesday, June 21.