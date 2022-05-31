News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Food & Drink

Two Suffolk pubs shortlisted for prestigious regional award

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:50 PM May 31, 2022
Tony and Beckie Bayliss have taken over The Maldon Grey in Great Cornard and given it a whole new lo

The Maldon Grey in Sudbury has been shortlisted for a prestigious pub award - Credit: Archant

Two Suffolk pubs have been shortlisted for a prestigious food and drink award. 

The Maldon Grey in Sudbury and The Lion Brassiere in East Bergholt have been shortlisted for the favourite destination pub of the year in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire by Muddy Stilettos. 

The category has been described as people's favourite location, food or beer garden that makes visiting the pub such a special trip. 

The Lion Brasserie's starter of prawn and lobster cocktail the Queen Mother's favourite dish by Ashl

The Lion Brasserie has also been nominated for the award - Credit: Archant

The five pubs which have been shortlisted for the award were chosen by the readers of the Muddy Stilettos. 

Sudbury's Maldon Grey has recently been taken over, with owners Beckie and Tony Bayliss promising to bring a "family feel" to the pub

The Lion Brassiere is a luxury bar located in the heart of Constable Country near Ipswich.

Voting lasts until 5pm on Wednesday, June 15 with winners announced on the Muddy Stiletto website on Tuesday, June 21.

Pubs
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Police are reminding people to only call them in an emergency

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested in Ipswich on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The crash hotspots in Ipswich have been revealed

Suffolk Live News

Road near Ipswich town centre closed after crash involving motorcyclist

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Generic - Binmen picture. Council recycling feature at West Norfolk council depot, new 240 litres 'r

Suffolk Live News

When will bins be collected in Ipswich this Bank Holiday weekend?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Josh Byworth in the doorway of his new independent store, Essential Vintage, in Eagle Street, Ipswich

Retail

'I am so excited': New store owner on his dream come true

William Warnes

person