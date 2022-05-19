Suffolk fish and chip van to feature on Escape to the Country

The Travelling Friar staff with Escape to the Country presenter Ginny Buckley - Credit: The Travelling Friar

A Suffolk fish and chip van is set to feature on BBC's Escape to the Country.

The Travelling Friar, which is owned by the Peters family from Great Blakenham, spoke to presenter Ginny Buckley for a segment of the episode.

Parked in Fressingfield near Halesworth, the business served fish and chips to the crew of the programme as the house hunters took a break from their search.

BBC's Escape to the County crew members get stuck in to The Travelling Friar's fish and chips - Credit: The Travelling Friar

Alison Peters, who owns The Travelling Friar with husband Graham, said: "It was a wonderful experience and it was lovely to be recognised".

The roaming Suffolk business was selected by the BBC after being recommended by a customer who responded to an advert from the broadcaster looking for suitable businesses in the area.

Travelling across the county to bring fish and chips to as many people as possible, The Travelling Friar uses locally sourced produce from companies across Suffolk including Ipswich, Lowestoft and Thetford.

Alison Peters added: "I think it is so important to reach communities without facilities.

It's an opportunity for people to get together and chat and we have made a community where people can come and engage with others."

The business was started in 1982 by Graham Peters' brother but was taken over by Mr Peters in 1986.

For 40 years, The Travelling Friar has been serving Suffolk and it has a set schedule for each day of the week.

On Monday, it is at The Chestnut Horse, Great Finborough, between 11am and 1.30pm then The Street, Capel St Mary, from 4pm until 7pm.

On Tuesday, it is in Norwich Road, Claydon, between 11am and 1.30pm then Swan Street and Daking Avenue, Boxford, from 4pm until 7pm.

On Wednesday, the van returns to Norwich Road in Claydon from 4pm until 7pm.

On Thursday, it is in The Street, Capel St Mary, between 11am and 1.30pm then Market Square, Bildeston, from 4pm until 7pm.

On Friday, it is in Market Square, Bildeston, between 11am and 1.30pm then Thedwastre Close, Elmswell, from 4pm until 7pm.

The Escape to the Country episode is expected to air in October this year.