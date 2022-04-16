News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
The Botanist serves ice cream in Ipswich as opening date moved forward

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:34 PM April 16, 2022
Staff from The Botanist raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice on Ipswich Cornhill

Staff from The Botanist raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice on Ipswich Cornhill - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Botanist hosted two cookie dough and ice cream stalls in Ipswich - with the restaurant and bar confirming its opening date in the Old Post Office has been moved forward.

The Ipswich venue will now open on Monday, April 25, more than a week earlier than originally announced.

Two stalls serving frozen delights were set up across Ipswich on Saturday, which raised funds for St Elizabeth Hospice.

The stalls are "pay-as-you-feel" with all donations made to the charity.

The Botanist is opening in Ipswich on April 25

The Botanist is opening in Ipswich on April 25 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Customers were pictured enjoying some of The Botanist's ice cream in the searing heat on Saturday afternoon.

One stall was placed on the Cornhill, while the other was on the Waterfront.

They will both return to the locations between 12.30pm and 3.30pm on Easter Sunday.

Workers served ice cream on the Cornhill on Saturday

Workers served ice cream on the Cornhill on Saturday - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Rachel Guy, opening manager for The Botanist, said: "We can’t wait to open our doors later this month and welcome the wonderful residents of Ipswich into our secret garden of food and drink.

"Bringing our unique concept, beautiful botanical décor, signature hanging kebabs and award-winning expertly crafted cocktails to the area is super exciting for us – and we hope the locals love what we have to offer as much as we do." 

The first signs at The Botanist in the Cornhill have emerged 

Signs have been put at The Botanist's new bar in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Food and Drink
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

