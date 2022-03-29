The Botanist reveals opening date for bar and restaurant in Ipswich

The Botanist is preparing to reopen in the Old Post Office. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Botanist has confirmed when it will be welcoming its first customers at its new bar and restaurant in the Old Post Office in Ipswich town centre.

The venue confirmed plans to move into the building on the Ipswich Cornhill in April last year.

Despite hopes it could open before Christmas, and recruitment adverts going up on the careers section of The Botanists' parent company's website in April last year, it has taken until now for a date for the Ipswich restaurant opening to be announced.

However, an update to The Botanist's website now reveals that the bar and restaurant will be opening in Ipswich on Tuesday, May 3.

The Botanist had hoped to have its new Ipswich bar open by now - Credit: Archant

The Botanist Ipswich is running a competition to win a three-course meal for two with complimentary cocktails and beers, as well as a chance to see the restaurant before anyone else.

Details on how to enter are available in a Facebook post on the restaurant's page.

The Botanist is currently recruiting staff and musicians for its upcoming opening.