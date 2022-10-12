News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Food & Drink

Burger restaurant in Ipswich shopping centre closes after two years

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:56 AM October 12, 2022
The Burger Priest in the Buttermarket shopping centre has closed

The Burger Priest in the Buttermarket shopping centre has closed - Credit: Archant

A burger restaurant in the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich has closed just over two years after it opened.

The Burger Priest, situated on the first floor of the centre, has shut after the landlords, Stargas Nominees Ltd and Beegas Nominees Ltd, reclaimed the property.

The restaurant opened at the end of July 2020 and served a range of burgers, hot dogs, poutines, wings and vegan options.

At the time of opening, a spokesman for The Burger Priest said: "We are thrilled to be opening another The Burger Priest in the Buttermarket.

"We hope our offer of high-quality food at affordable prices will be a great addition to the centre and an extra dimension to the dining offer both at the Buttermarket and across Ipswich as a whole."

The Buttermarket shopping centre still counts eateries such as Cosy Club, Wagamama and Prezzo among its tenants.

Food and Drink
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Ed Sheeran at Music World in Ipswich

‘We were all super excited’: Ed Sheeran buys local with visit to music shop

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
Butter Market Street

Analysis

Shop closures blight Ipswich's Butter Market Street

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services are currently attending the incident in St Peter's Street 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man taken to hospital after medical emergency in Ipswich town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The skate park by Stoke Bridge near Ipswich Waterfront was cordoned off on Saturday

Suffolk Live News

Ipswich skate park cordoned off by police after affray incident

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon