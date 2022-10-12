Burger restaurant in Ipswich shopping centre closes after two years

The Burger Priest in the Buttermarket shopping centre has closed - Credit: Archant

A burger restaurant in the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich has closed just over two years after it opened.

The Burger Priest, situated on the first floor of the centre, has shut after the landlords, Stargas Nominees Ltd and Beegas Nominees Ltd, reclaimed the property.

The restaurant opened at the end of July 2020 and served a range of burgers, hot dogs, poutines, wings and vegan options.

At the time of opening, a spokesman for The Burger Priest said: "We are thrilled to be opening another The Burger Priest in the Buttermarket.

"We hope our offer of high-quality food at affordable prices will be a great addition to the centre and an extra dimension to the dining offer both at the Buttermarket and across Ipswich as a whole."

The Buttermarket shopping centre still counts eateries such as Cosy Club, Wagamama and Prezzo among its tenants.