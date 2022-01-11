New Ipswich burger business enjoys successful first week

Elliott Drewell and Madi Drane started taking orders for their new burger delivery business The Carnivorous Cow on January 7 - Credit: The Carnivorous Cow

A new burger delivery business has reported having a "really successful first week" after launching in Ipswich.

The Carnivorous Cow ghost kitchen began accepting orders on Deliveroo on January 7 and intends to expand onto Just Eat and Uber Eats within the next few weeks.

Founder Madi Drane said: "We were working at K Bar in Ipswich, and we found our burgers getting very popular.

"We thought, we have the space, we have the ingredients, and lots of companies have been doing it with great success so I set up the Carnivorous Cow with my partner Elliott.

"The Carnivorous Cow has been in the works for months. We have had a really successful first week, and when we get onto Uber Eats and Just Eat we'll be releasing an expanded menu.

"For example, we're looking to add vegan and vegetarian options soon."

Speaking about their businesses name, Ms Drane said: "It's quite funky, isn't it?

"My partner came up with it, I'm unsure if he had any inspiration or if it was just an idea out of the blue, but we thought it was perfect."

The couple said they are passionate about using the best and freshest ingredients they can find, while hand-pressing each burger patty.

Ms Drane added: "We use the best quality steak mince in our burgers, with all fresh ingredients, and hand-press them ourselves.

"We've been tuning the flavours in the burgers for most of the last year, and I think we're at a point where they're really good.

"If I were to recommend any burger in particular, it would have to be the "posh boy". It's a single patty, served with red onion chutney, baked camembert, fried mushroom, spring onion, lettuce and beef tomato with Dijonaise on top.

"That's my personal favourite, but all of the burgers are delicious."

The Carnivorous Cow is currently taking orders on Deliveroo for lunch between 12pm and 3pm, and dinner between 5pm and 9pm.

Their burgers will also be available from K Bar and Grill, on St Nicholas Street.

Burgers range from £7.50-£8.50. Place your order here.