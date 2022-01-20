Video
'I slept at the store' - Teen queues for 14 hours to win free coffee from Tim Hortons
A 17-year-old camped out overnight in his sleeping bag to ensure he'd be the front of the queue for the opening of a new fast food restaurant.
Hundreds of people descended on Tim Hortons new Ipswich restaurant this morning to get a free breakfast and to be in with a chance of winning a year's supply of free coffee.
However, only two people could win the years supply of free coffee — one for the drive-through and one for the restaurant.
The restaurant's winner was 17 year old Thomas Garrard, who camped in front of the restaurant for 14 hours.
He said "I arrived here at about 5pm yesterday, slept at the store, waited woke up. I had a sleeping bag and it was a nice clear night, not too cold."
"I'm really happy, it means my time hasn't gone to waste, it's definitely worth it, it's free coffee for a whole year!"
Freddie Green, who waited in the drive through for a similar amount of time said: "I've been planning it for about a week, we saw it on the Ipswich Star to start with, and I thought, 'oh, I'm not doing anything, I'll come down, what's the worst that can happen?'"
"I arrived at five in the afternoon yesterday, and I was a little surprised I was the first."
"I thought it was going to be a bit more busy, A couple of people saw us there and thought "we'll go stay in a warm bed tonight rather than sleeping in a car".
The queues for both the drive-thru and the restaurant stretched around the block, with dozens of cars and dedicated fans complete with Tim Hortons socks queuing to get their first taste of the Canadian chain.