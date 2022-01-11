News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Free drinks for a year up for grabs at Tim Hortons opening

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:10 PM January 11, 2022
Updated: 1:14 PM January 11, 2022
Tim Hortons is about to open at Anglia Retail Park

Tim Hortons is about to open at Anglia Retail Park - Credit: Paul Geater

The opening date for the Tim Hortons drive through on the outskirts of Ipswich has been officially revealed — with the first customers to receive free drinks for a year.

The Canadian chain has taken over the former Pizza Hut at the Anglia Retail Park.

And now bosses have confirmed the restaurant will open its doors on January 20. 

Famed for its Canadian charm, the menu features items such as Timbits, Iced Capps, donuts, bagels and sandwiches, as well as burgers, hotdogs, and fries. 

Tim Hortons Bagel and Coffee which will be available in Ipswich

Tim Hortons Bagel and Coffee - Credit: Tim Hortons

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons in the UK, said: “We are kicking off the new year with our first restaurant opening in Ipswich.

"We have received tremendous support from the local community since announcing the arrival of our first restaurant in Suffolk and know this launch will create excitement for fans in the area.

“We’re well-known for our generous offers and giveaways and cannot wait to share them with our worthy fans. We’re very much looking forward to celebrating the launch and can’t wait to welcome those all around the county.”

To mark the opening of this restaurant at Anglia Parkway south, the first guests in the drive through and restaurant queue will receive free drinks for a whole year, worth £3,100. 

The brand will also be giving out a free breakfast meal to the first hundred customers who visit its Ipswich store. 

