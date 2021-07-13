News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Tasty vegan donuts and fudge to tempt foodies at Cornhill market

Suzanne Day

Published: 7:00 PM July 13, 2021   
Hullabaloo at the Ipswich vegan market

Hullabaloo will be selling their vegan sourdough at the market on Ipswich Cornhill this weekend - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

Sunday shoppers in Ipswich will be able to sample some delicious treats as a popular vegan market returns to the Cornhill.  

Organisers Suffolk Market Events are encouraging people to stay local, get out in the fresh air, and snap up some vegan favourites, including Gemma Doodle Donuts and sourdough from Ipswich café Hullabaloo. 

Yum Yum Tree based in Woolpit will be selling their speciality vegan fudge and there will also be lots of beer on offer - including craft ale from Old Felixstowe Brewery. 

Chalkboard of vegan food

An example of the tasty food which be on sale this Sunday, July 18 on Ipswich Cornhill - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

Alongside the tasty vegan food and drink, shoppers will also be able to have a browse at the craft stalls that will also be on the Cornhill. 

Pet owners may want to pay a visit to the Herbipaws stall - they will be selling plant based treats for dogs! 

You may also want to watch:

Twenty five stalls are expected at the Vegan Market between 10am - 3pm, this Sunday, July 18. 


