Ipswich's first Venezuelan restaurant opens to bring taste of South America
- Credit: Venezuelan Traditional Food
A new restaurant has opened in Ipswich and will bring the taste of South America to the town.
Venezuelan Traditional Food served its first diners on Saturday at its Wherstead Road site.
Owners Dimas Angel Gonzalez Villacreces and Diego Andres Sanches Gonzalez, who are from the South American country, will look to give the local community the "delicious dishes of Venezuela" as an alternative to traditional high street options.
The restaurant and bar will be available for takeaway and delivery, as well as being open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Customers can enjoy a menu full of traditional dishes from the country, including pabellón criollo, comprised of fried plantains, avocado, black beans, shredded beef and rice.
Also on the menu is arepa, a type of food made of ground maize dough and filled with various ingredients.
Tom Hunt MP attended the launch of Wherstead Road's newest restaurant and customers can taste the food from 10am until 10.30pm, seven days a week.
Venezuelan Traditional Food said: "We aim to become an asset to the local area and a hub for the community".