New 'grab and go' vegan café on Ipswich Waterfront set to open in spring

Karl Newman and Nathaniel Coughlan from the new plant based and allergen free cafe Vikings Bakehouse opening on the waterfront. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A new vegan café at Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront is opening soon - but food from the menu will be available from next week.

Vikings Bakehouse, which is connected to the main Isaacs pub and the Gallery cocktail lounge, is launching its first quarterly menu next Wednesday evening.

The sitting area of the café, which is the brainchild of Isaacs director Nathaniel Coughlan, is still being constructed.

However, head chef Karl Newman has devised a plant-based menu for Gallery customers to try ahead of Viking Bakehouse's formal opening.

The food, which will change every three months, can be first sampled at a Suffolk Vegans meet-up starting at 6pm next Wednesday.

The launch of the new vegan café was first announced last summer, but its opening was put back several months.

Mr Coughlan said: "Vikings Bakehouse will be a kitchen, first and foremost. Historically, it used to be a pizza bar back in the day.

"It will open as its own grab and go in the fullness of time - hopefully, in the spring. We're describing it as a plant-based Greggs-style grab and go.

"The name 'Vikings' is a nod to my love of history, as well as the popularity of things like The Dig and Sutton Hoo. The vikings were people that used natural-based, whole foods."

Mr Newman added: "People's food habits are changing. There's a lot of meaty foods available in Isaacs, but we've got a good separation.

"We're doing whole foods on this menu, and we've been looking for local, home-grown products. Some of the best food in the country comes from East Anglia.

"All of our menu will be original to us. I'm very passionate about where we're going with this."

Tickets to the Suffolk Vegans event are priced at £5 per person and can be purchased on Viking Bakehouse's website.