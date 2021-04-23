Published: 7:30 PM April 23, 2021

With the weather forecast to be mild and sunny over the coming days, a number of pubs, coffeeshops and restaurants are gearing up for weekend two following last weekend’s lockdown restrictions easing, with outdoor-only dining in place across a number of venues.

As with many establishments, it is advised to ring ahead in case a table booking is required.

Coffee at The Grazing Sheep - Credit: The Grazing Sheep

The Grazing Sheep

Operating on a ‘first come, first served’ basis is The Grazing Sheep, a waterside café located in the heart of Ipswich.

Open Tuesday to Saturday between 8am and 4pm, it serves food up until 3pm, and drinks throughout the day. Customers can choose from a variety of cakes, pastries, sourdough open sandwiches and hot drinks. To find out more, call 01473 214181.

Catch some sun on the Fynn Valley Cafe Terrace - Credit: Fynn Valley

Fynn Valley Café Terrace

Based at the golf club of the same name, Fynn Valley Café Terrace will continue serving a wide range of light bites, brunch dishes and drinks on its outdoor terrace this month.

Open daily between 10am and 3pm, customers will be able to enjoy dishes such as full English and vegetarian breakfasts, filled baps, and chips. Sausage rolls, scones, cakes, soup and toasties are also available from the cold counter.

Its fully stocked bar serves a wide range of spirits, low-alcohol options, soft drinks and its very own Fynn Valley pilsner, alongside hot drinks. To find out more, call 01473 785267.

Applaud's outdoor seating area is the perfect spot to enjoy a coffee and a cake this spring - Credit: Applaud Coffee

Applaud Coffee

For anyone looking to satisfy their sweet tooth and grab something more caffeinated, Applaud Coffee has reopened its door and is welcoming back patrons into its garden.

Run by sisters Hannah Huntly and Beth Tchie, the duo is known for their array of homemade sweet treats and artisan coffee – and will be serving these alongside savouries such as rolls, toasties, bagels and all-day breakfasts. To help stave off any potential spring chill, the café will also be providing customers with blankets.

Applaud is open six days a week, Monday to Saturday, between 8am and 4.30pm. To find out more, call 01473 808142.

The Steamboat's beer garden - Credit: The Steamboat Tavern

The Steamboat Tavern

Currently open Wednesday to Sunday is The Steamboat Tavern, a relaxing pub situated on Ipswich’s waterfront.

Open Wednesday and Thursday between 12pm and 10pm, Friday and Saturday between 12pm and 11pm and on Sundays between 12pm and 7pm, its secluded beer garden makes for the ideal place to meet friends over a bite to eat and a quick pint in the sun.

Dishes on its menu include nachos, homemade soup, cheesy chops, a selection of sandwiches, paninis, beer-battered fish, and burgers. A range of real ales, ciders, wines and spirits are also available.

To enquire about a reservation, call 01473 601902.

The Woolpack's recently converted beer garden - Credit: The Woolpack

The Woolpack

After converting its carpark into an outdoor beer garden, The Woolpack is ready to welcome back customers during this current phase of lockdown.

Just a stone’s throw away from Christchurch Park, this family-friendly pub will be serving a range of classic dishes including salads, sharing boards, fish and chips, burgers, lasagne, sandwiches, puddings and sides. Drinks on offer include a number of ales, wines, soft drinks and barista-style coffee.

Bookings are not required. To find out more, call 01473 215862.

Customers enjoying Isaacs' outdoor terrace - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Isaacs

Open seven days a week, Isaacs on Ipswich’s waterfront is open from 9am until 11pm - except on Fridays and Saturdays when it closes at midnight.

Breakfast is served between 9am and 12pm, with the restaurant’s main menu available between 12pm and 9pm. Dishes that can be found across its menus include full English breakfasts (with vegetarian and vegan options available), loaded fries, pasta, burgers, fish and chips, pie, sides and desserts. Its four bars also stock a variety of spirits, wines, beers and soft drinks.

Table bookings are required and can be done via the Isaacs website at www.isaaclord.org. To find out more, call 01473 284000.

The Golden Hind on Nacton Road - Credit: The Golden Hind

The Golden Hind

Located on Nacton Road, The Golden Hind proudly boasts a spacious outdoor beer garden with plenty of benches for customers. It is also fully-equipped with heaters and open-sided marquees in case of inclement weather.

Its kitchen is open for food Monday to Saturday from 12pm until 8pm, and on Sundays from 12pm until 5pm. Dishes on offer include pub classics such as Sunday roasts, lasagne, and scampi and chips.

The pub recommends booking ahead for food, but not for drinks. To find out more, call 01473 724025.

Bistro on the Quay - Credit: Anthony and Cathy Brooks

Bistro on the Quay

Open Thursday to Sunday is Bistro on the Quay, a waterside restaurant that prides itself on gourmet food and a fine selection of wines.

Serving brunch from 10am and lunch between 12pm and 3pm, customers can enjoy a selection of dishes including eggs benedict, smashed avocado, fishcakes, chicken satay, burgers, sirloin steak and a number of desserts.

Bookings can be made via its website. A £5 deposit per person is required on Fridays and Saturdays. To find out more, call 01473 286677.

The Last Anchor

Situated on the town’s historic waterfront is The Last Anchor, a bar and restaurant that serves an array of gourmet-style dishes during breakfast, lunch and dinner. With impressive waterside views, it’s an ideal spot to meet your group of six while current outdoor-only dining restrictions are in place.

Dishes on its menu include fresh crab ravioli, lamb samosa, roasted Blythburgh pork cutlet, burgers, and full English breakfasts. The Last Anchor is open from 9am until 11pm Mondays to Saturdays, and from 9am until 2.30pm on Sundays. To enquire about a table, call 01473 214763.