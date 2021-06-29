Published: 7:00 PM June 29, 2021

A four day film festival will be coming to Christchurch Park in Ipswich this summer - Credit: Pop up Pictures

Friday 13th is set to be shown during a four-night open air film fest hosted at Christchurch this August - and it will be shown on the unlucky day.

The Ipswich Open Air Film and Street Food Festival popping up at Christchurch Park from Friday August 13 to Sunday August 15.

Film fans will be able to watch classic films such as Back to the Future in the open air and get refreshments from a "delicious" street food market.

Pop Up Pictures are promising 14 screenings over the weekend, including three nights of late-night horror films with Friday the 13th aptly being shown on Friday 13.

The mansion was gifted to the town of Ipswich by the Cobbold family - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The horror films will be shown on the Mansion Lawn and the audience will be asked to wear headsets - to make their experience even spookier.

You may also want to watch:

Tickets for the films are priced from £9.50 for adults and there will be a 2-4-1 offer on all of the daytime showings, and children go free.

On the Saturday chick flicks Mamma Mia and Dirty Dancing will be shown as part of a cinema 'Brunch Club'.

Families will be able to enjoy a 'Kids Club' on the Friday Morning where they will be able to watch Disney favourites The Lion King and The Jungle Book.

Other films scheduled for the long weekend include The Greatest Showman, Grease, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Top Gun, and Bohemian Rhapsody.

The street food market will offer up treats from Suffolk vendors including Indian street food from Suffolk Spice Fusion, The Mobile Pizza Co and Obscene Waffles.

You will also be able to bring your own picnic for a slightly increased cost.

Craig Lannigan, Events Programme Manager for Ipswich Borough Council, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Pop Up Pictures to bring this event to Christchurch Park this summer. It will be a great opportunity for people to get out again and enjoy our beautiful park.”

Full listings for the pop-up cinema in Christchurch Park can be found here, on the Ipswich Entertains website.

Find out more about an exciting summer of culture ahead in Ipswich, and the rest of Suffolk, here.















