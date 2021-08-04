Families can enjoy free pop-up cinema on the Cornhill today
Published: 11:41 AM August 4, 2021 Updated: 11:50 AM August 4, 2021
- Credit: Paul Geater
Sonic The Hedgehog and Black Panther will all be shown on the Cornhill as families in Ipswich are invited to the "first of many" cinema events.
The films will all be shown today, Wednesday August 4, with organisers Ipswich Central posting on Facebook last night: "Grab your popcorn and join us tomorrow for the first of many Films on the Cornhill.
"It's completely free and no booking necessary - so sit back, relax and enjoy."
The film schedule for Wednesday, August 4 is:
3.30pm Sonic the Hedgehog (PG)
You may also want to watch:
7.00pm Black Panther (12A)
You can find out about more places to enjoy outdoor cinema this summer here.
Most Read
- 1 Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk
- 2 Man taken to hospital after becoming stuck in mud in Ipswich riverbank
- 3 Man jailed for attacking teenage girl with saucepan and meat cleaver in Ipswich
- 4 WATCH: Ever Given docks at Felixstowe after four-month delay
- 5 Couple avoid jail for campaign of harassment against neighbour
- 6 Developer 'ecstatic' as multi-million pound town hotel gets green light
- 7 New streetfood restaurant set to open in Ipswich Corn Exchange
- 8 Ipswich man charged over alleged cocaine dealing
- 9 Five of the best places to cure your hangover in Ipswich
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus