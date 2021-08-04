News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do

Families can enjoy free pop-up cinema on the Cornhill today

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 11:41 AM August 4, 2021    Updated: 11:50 AM August 4, 2021
Ipswich Cornhill

Ipswich town centre will no longer be able to rely on big name national retailers for its success, said Paul Clement. - Credit: Paul Geater

Sonic The Hedgehog and Black Panther will all be shown on the Cornhill as families in Ipswich are invited to the "first of many" cinema events. 

The films will all be shown today, Wednesday August 4, with organisers Ipswich Central posting on Facebook last night: "Grab your popcorn and join us tomorrow for the first of many Films on the Cornhill. 

"It's completely free and no booking necessary - so sit back, relax and enjoy."

The film schedule for Wednesday, August 4 is: 

3.30pm Sonic the Hedgehog (PG)

You may also want to watch:

7.00pm Black Panther (12A) 

You can find out about more places to enjoy outdoor cinema this summer here. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk
  2. 2 Man taken to hospital after becoming stuck in mud in Ipswich riverbank
  3. 3 Man jailed for attacking teenage girl with saucepan and meat cleaver in Ipswich
  1. 4 WATCH: Ever Given docks at Felixstowe after four-month delay
  2. 5 Couple avoid jail for campaign of harassment against neighbour
  3. 6 Developer 'ecstatic' as multi-million pound town hotel gets green light
  4. 7 New streetfood restaurant set to open in Ipswich Corn Exchange
  5. 8 Ipswich man charged over alleged cocaine dealing
  6. 9 Five of the best places to cure your hangover in Ipswich
Cornhill
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chevallier Street, Ipswich crash

Suffolk Live

Road reopens after crash in Ipswich street

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
An artists' impression of a ski slope at the Valley Ridge resort, formerly known as SnOasis, in Great Blakenham Picture...

Valley Ridge ski resort in jeopardy amid furious row over landfill site

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
A member of staff at Luna Bar was attacked by a customer

Ipswich bar forced to close early after staff attacked

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Swan Hill near Copdock is closed after crash 

Updated

Man in his 80s seriously injured after crash near Copdock

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus