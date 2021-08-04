Published: 11:41 AM August 4, 2021 Updated: 11:50 AM August 4, 2021

Sonic The Hedgehog and Black Panther will all be shown on the Cornhill as families in Ipswich are invited to the "first of many" cinema events.

The films will all be shown today, Wednesday August 4, with organisers Ipswich Central posting on Facebook last night: "Grab your popcorn and join us tomorrow for the first of many Films on the Cornhill.

"It's completely free and no booking necessary - so sit back, relax and enjoy."

The film schedule for Wednesday, August 4 is:

3.30pm Sonic the Hedgehog (PG)

7.00pm Black Panther (12A)

